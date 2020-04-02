Charlie Baker orders the closure of parking areas on state beaches

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker ordered Thursday that parking lots on state beaches be closed out of concern that visitors have disregarded social distancing guidelines intended to stop the spread of COVID-19.

"We have heard from many of our colleagues in (the Department of Conservation and Recreation) and many of our colleagues in local law enforcement and in local communities that people were not following the rules and guidelines associated with meetings and the distance and almost everything on the beaches last weekend, "Baker said at a press conference.

Beginning at noon on Friday, all DCR-managed parking areas on state beaches will be closed to reduce the "large concentrations of people,quot; visiting the beaches.

"Coastal highways that provide access to state beaches will also be closed to both park and drop passengers," Baker's office said in a statement. "State beaches will remain open and available to pedestrians for transient use only (walking, jogging, biking, solo fishing, etc.)."

Also effective on Friday, a select number of state parks, including Pittsfield State Forest and Ashland State ParkIt will open early and offer expanded access, Baker's office said. Parking spaces will be limited in certain parks to ensure they are not filled.

“State parks and associated parking areas remain open at this time; however, the public is asked to visit state parks and other open space properties near their homes to ensure social distancing to limit the spread of COVID-19, "the governor's office said." Additionally, DCR-owned agency ice rinks, visitor centers, camps, children's parks, fitness areas, athletic fields, athletic fields, golf courses and restrooms will be closed until Monday, May 4, 2020. "

Baker said Thursday that, for the most part, Massachusetts residents have "done well,quot; in respecting the guidelines for staying home and social distancing.

"We have tried to respect people's willingness to play by the rules, but in this particular case we received a lot of feedback from many places where people were not treating any of the spacing rules on the beaches as they should have been." "He said about the closure of parking lots on the beaches." And our solution to that is that if people cannot comply with the rules, if it is too great a temptation, then we are going to get rid of the parking lot. "And if you can walk to the beach, that's fine, but it's best to make sure you abide by the rules associated with social distancing and recognize and understand that parking on a beach, on a blanket, on a barbecue, with 15 other people is just an incredibly bad idea in this moment, given where we are and what is happening. "

You can find a list of parking restrictions on state beaches here.

