Charles Leclerc and Ben Stokes confirmed for Virtual GP on Sunday







Five current Formula 1 drivers, including Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, will compete in this weekend's Virtual GP on Sky Sports, with England cricket star Ben Stokes, who also joined what is destined to be a great Esports grill.

Leclerc, Alex Albon, Lando Norris, George Russell and Nicholas Latifi have signed up for Sunday night's race, which is the second in the F1 Esports Virtual Grand Prix series after an entertaining debut event in Bahrain.

Stokes, England's superstar cricket all-rounder, will also test his online driving skills against other simulation racers, sports celebrities and former F1 drivers, including Sky Sports F1 & # 39; s Johnny Herbert and Anthony Davidson.

F1 says more names will be announced in the coming days.

How to watch on Sky Sports F1

The race will be live at 8pm on Sky Sports F1 on Sunday, while it will also be broadcast live on our YouTube channel.

It will take place at Melbourne's Albert Park track, which was due to stage the inaugural race of the F1 2020 season before its late cancellation, on the weekend originally scheduled for the inaugural Vietnam GP in Hanoi.

F1 says that "the Vietnam circuit is currently not available in the official 2019 F1 video game, so drivers will show off their skills on the Albert Park circuit."

