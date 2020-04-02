Ceaser Emanuel confronts Ryan Henry in a heated argument

%MINIFYHTMLe58e3ae8f6d5b26793b5fa7c5628745211% %MINIFYHTMLe58e3ae8f6d5b26793b5fa7c5628745212%

However, the 9MAG owner feels that Ceaser is acting too sensitively about the entire situation, before hinting that Cesar is unnecessarily bribing things.

Ceaser Emanuel Y Ryan HenryThe tension escalated in the last episode of "Black Ink Team: ChicagoThe two of them, who had been fighting over Ceaser's ex-girlfriend little cat, they were having a tense confrontation after Ceaser was insane for being the target of his private pranks. However, Ryan insisted that it was not a big deal.

Ryan told Ceaser that he was acting too sensitively about the situation, and that it was unnecessary to blow things out of proportion. Even though they managed to avoid getting in shape, Ceaser made it clear that he had no intention of maintaining a friendly relationship with Ryan anytime soon.

The confrontation apparently led Ceaser to announce his plan to open a Black Ink store in the heart of Chicago to compete with Ryan's 9Mag. Ryan seemed to shoot Ceasar in a cryptic Instagram post in which he wrote: "… Ahhhhh youngsta … … when hate doesn't work, they start telling lies … Welcome to Chicago # 9MAG."

<br />

This came later Tati they spread rumors that Kitty was sleeping with Ryan. Not taking the rumors well, Caesar was furious. "The audacity of this motherfucker," Cesar said in the show's midseason trailer.

"I was his friend, his mentor, and you had the nerve to mess with one of my exes and throw me in the face. Man, fuck that! I wouldn't be a 9MAG without Ceaser, me!"

Kitty was fighting with Tati, who felt betrayed by Kitty's move from "Black Ink Crew: New York" to "Black Ink Crew: Chicago". The Korean tattoo artist allegedly punched Kitty in the face and the two continued to fight in front of the camera. The blows to the face apparently took place after the altercation.