CDC says coronavirus transmission may occur before symptoms start – BGR

%MINIFYHTML63b19727c7cc7a2713bdfc9e97bb5d0211% %MINIFYHTML63b19727c7cc7a2713bdfc9e97bb5d0212%

A new study shows that carriers of new coronaviruses can spread infections before the usual symptoms of COVID-19 appear.

The study echoes previous findings from the end of January when some officials said the virus could spread before symptoms start. Those findings were disputed at the time.

Medical professionals should consider the possibility of presymptomatic transmission when tracing contacts.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

Reports in late January said the new coronavirus was spreading before symptoms began. That was a shocking development at the time. Back then, there were fewer than 3,000 confirmed cases, and most of them located in China. Less than a week later, nearly 25,000 cases were recorded, but public officials said transmission of the virus was not possible before symptoms appeared. Fast forward to today, we have almost a million cases worldwide, and the death toll is reaching 50,000. And the CDC just released a study that says presymptomatic COVID-19 patients can spread the disease.

%MINIFYHTML63b19727c7cc7a2713bdfc9e97bb5d0213% %MINIFYHTML63b19727c7cc7a2713bdfc9e97bb5d0214%

The new study looked at 243 cases of Singapore's COVID-19 cases that were reported from January 23 to March 16. The researchers looked at seven groups of cases in which "presymptomatic transmission is the most likely explanation for the occurrence of secondary cases."

%MINIFYHTML63b19727c7cc7a2713bdfc9e97bb5d0215% %MINIFYHTML63b19727c7cc7a2713bdfc9e97bb5d0216%

Here are two examples of what presymptomatic transmission would look like:

Group A. A 55-year-old woman (patient A1) and a 56-year-old man (patient A2) were tourists from Wuhan, China, who arrived in Singapore on January 19. They visited a local church the same day and symptoms began. January 22 (patient A1) and January 24 (patient A2). Three other people, a 53-year-old man (patient A3), a 39-year-old woman (patient A4), and a 52-year-old woman (patient A5) attended the same church that day and subsequently developed symptoms on January 23 and January 30th. and February 3, respectively. Patient A5 occupied the same seat in the church that patients A1 and A2 had occupied earlier that day (captured by a closed-circuit camera) (5). Investigations by other attendees did not reveal other symptomatic people who attended church that day. Group B. A 54-year-old woman (patient B1) attended a dinner on February 15 where she was exposed to a patient with confirmed COVID-19. On February 24, patient B1 and a 63-year-old woman (patient B2) attended the same singing class. Two days later (February 26), patient B1 developed symptoms; Patient B2 developed symptoms on February 29.

In other words, if you are carrying the new SARS-CoV-2 virus, you can infect others long before you show any signs of the infection yourself.

We already knew that many COVID-19 patients would not even develop any symptoms, and their immune system could overcome the infection without any help. But these people are still contagious and can pass the disease on to others around them. That is why it is essential that most people stay indoors for longer periods, to decrease the risk of transmission. The new study indicates that all patients, regardless of whether they will show COVID-19 symptoms or not, can infect others long before they suspect they have the disease.

The study warns medical professionals to consider the possibility of presymptomatic transmission while trying to trace the infection. "Public health officials conducting contact tracing should consider including a period before the onset of symptoms to account for the possibility of presymptomatic transmission," the study said.

The finding further reinforces the idea that strong social distancing measures must be applied to limit the spread of the virus. The longer we stay indoors, the greater the chances that our immune system will kill the new coronavirus. If you develop symptoms, you should contact your doctor and follow the guidelines. Depending on how your COVID-19 case progresses, you may be asked to stay home under observation or to be taken to a hospital.

Image source: Wilfredo Lee / AP / Shutterstock