CBSN Los Angeles Live Broadcast – LA / OC News, Sports, Weather, Traffic & Best

Melinna Bobadilla: Neediest LA StudentsCBSLA, iHeart Radio Stations in Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Chargers and the Los Angeles Unified School District present "LA's Neediest Students,quot;, a fundraising event for LAUSD students and their struggling families during the Coronavirus pandemic. To donate, go to: cbsla.com/give 8 minutes ago

%MINIFYHTML9b0009b2ad004aceaf1d553ec841fc2611% %MINIFYHTML9b0009b2ad004aceaf1d553ec841fc2612% Mattel CEO Ynon Kreiz: Neediest LA StudentsCBSLA, iHeart Radio Stations in Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Chargers and the Los Angeles Unified School District present "LA's Neediest Students,quot;, a fundraising event for LAUSD students and their struggling families during the Coronavirus pandemic. To donate, go to: cbsla.com/give 10 minutes ago

Jeremy Sisto: Neediest LA StudentsCBSLA, iHeart Radio Stations in Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Chargers and the Los Angeles Unified School District present "LA's Neediest Students,quot;, a fundraising event for LAUSD students and their struggling families during the Coronavirus pandemic. To donate, go to: cbsla.com/give 12 minutes ago

Danielle Gersh Weather Forecast (April 2)Temperatures are mild and warm on Thursday with a maximum of 69 for the beaches and 70 for the valleys. Much cooler temperatures return next week. 37 minutes ago

The Rundown (April 2)The latest news, weather and sports with Jasmine Viel. 37 minutes ago

Whitney Port: LA Students in NeedCBSLA, iHeart Radio Stations in Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Chargers and the Los Angeles Unified School District present "LA's Neediest Students,quot;, a fundraising event for LAUSD students and their struggling families during the Coronavirus pandemic. To donate, go to: cbsla.com/give 1 hour before

Kevin Frasier: LA Students in NeedCBSLA, iHeart Radio Stations in Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Chargers and the Los Angeles Unified School District present "LA's Neediest Students,quot;, a fundraising event for LAUSD students and their struggling families during the Coronavirus pandemic. To donate, go to: cbsla.com/give 1 hour before