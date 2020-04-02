CBSN Los Angeles Live Broadcast – LA / OC News, Sports, Weather, Traffic & Best

Melinna Bobadilla: Neediest LA StudentsCBSLA, iHeart Radio Stations in Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Chargers and the Los Angeles Unified School District present "LA's Neediest Students,quot;, a fundraising event for LAUSD students and their struggling families during the Coronavirus pandemic. To donate, go to: cbsla.com/give
Mattel CEO Ynon Kreiz: Neediest LA StudentsCBSLA, iHeart Radio Stations in Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Chargers and the Los Angeles Unified School District present "LA's Neediest Students,quot;, a fundraising event for LAUSD students and their struggling families during the Coronavirus pandemic. To donate, go to: cbsla.com/give
Jeremy Sisto: Neediest LA StudentsCBSLA, iHeart Radio Stations in Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Chargers and the Los Angeles Unified School District present "LA's Neediest Students,quot;, a fundraising event for LAUSD students and their struggling families during the Coronavirus pandemic. To donate, go to: cbsla.com/give
Danielle Gersh Weather Forecast (April 2)Temperatures are mild and warm on Thursday with a maximum of 69 for the beaches and 70 for the valleys. Much cooler temperatures return next week.
The Rundown (April 2)The latest news, weather and sports with Jasmine Viel.
Whitney Port: LA Students in NeedCBSLA, iHeart Radio Stations in Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Chargers and the Los Angeles Unified School District present "LA's Neediest Students,quot;, a fundraising event for LAUSD students and their struggling families during the Coronavirus pandemic. To donate, go to: cbsla.com/give
Kevin Frasier: LA Students in NeedCBSLA, iHeart Radio Stations in Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Chargers and the Los Angeles Unified School District present "LA's Neediest Students,quot;, a fundraising event for LAUSD students and their struggling families during the Coronavirus pandemic. To donate, go to: cbsla.com/give
The star of & # 39; The Unicorn & # 39; Walton Goggins talks about the importance of feeding our students& # 39; The Unicorn & # 39; star, Walton Goggins, talks about the importance of ensuring that our students are fed and cared for during the pandemic. "I am from Georgia, I was raised by a single mother, and that was a big part of my diet, that food during the day." To donate to Los Angeles students, text "NEED,quot; at 76278 or visit cbsla.com/give