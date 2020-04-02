Carlos Sainz, Lando Norris take salary cuts while some McLaren employees quit

McLaren Group put some employees on leave to "protect short-term jobs to ensure our employees return to full-time work,quot;; Salary reductions for all other staff, including drivers







McLaren has become the first Formula 1 team to suspend part of the staff due to the coronavirus, while drivers Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris join senior management in taking pay cuts.

"The McLaren Group is temporarily suspending several employees as part of broader cost reduction measures due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on its business," a McLaren statement read. "These measures focus on protecting short-term jobs to ensure that our employees return to full-time work as the economy recovers."

The license period is two months until the end of May, a McLaren spokesman said.

Personnel not affected by the permit will work on a reduced salary for three months, with the measure introduced from top management down throughout the Group.

McLaren added that drivers Sainz and Norris said they wanted to be part of the same pay cut measure once they knew of the plans.

The McLaren Group is comprised of three different divisions: its racing arm, automotive, and applied science.

Personnel working on the Pitlane Project, F1's multi-team scheme to assist with the production and development of medical equipment for the NHS, are not part of the permit.

F1 teams are currently in a period where they can take 21-day factory closings after the sport's usual summer vacation was brought forward in August, and spanned seven days.

The start of the F1 season was suspended at least until mid-June due to the pandemic, with the expectation of further postponements in the coming weeks.