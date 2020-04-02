Cardi B says her illness is not related to the coronavirus

Instagram

The actress from & # 39; Hustle & # 39; makes clear speculation that he may have contracted coronavirus after a hospital visit amid a health problem.

Rapper Cardi B He has assured fans that he does not suffer from coronavirus symptoms after checking into a hospital emergency room on Wednesday night, April 1, 2020.

The hit maker "Bodak Yellow" told Twitter followers that he had been suffering from "really serious stomach problems" for the past few days, and when he could no longer bear the pain, he decided to go to his local medical center.

She was treated and released, and in an Instagram Live post on Thursday, the hip-hop star insisted her condition had nothing to do with the Covid-19 outbreak.

"I've been very sick these past five days … no corona (sic)," she said. "I have really bad stomach problems … I started vomiting …"

Cardi revealed that she even had a pregnancy test "because a motherfucker never knows (sic)", but the results were negative.

The young man of 27 years, married to Migos rapper Make up for, the father of her daughter Kulture, is still ill, but her doctor has advised her to "drink ginger tea," who denied her request for a home visit because of coronavirus concerns.

Cardi believes her stomach problems are related to her diet, as she was forced to rely on takeout food from restaurants while trapped in Los Angeles.

"I have no one to cook for me," he complained. "I hired a chef twice and they were nasty and expensive!"

"I threw up seven times … I didn't want to go to the hospital … (but) I went to the hospital," Cardi continued, admitting that press coverage of her visit to the emergency room prompted her publicist to contact her. "

"It is nothing related to the coronavirus, thank goodness (sic)!" she added.

Cardi explained that she has another appointment with the doctor scheduled for Friday.