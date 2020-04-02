Cardi B rushes to the emergency room while suffering from & # 39; really bad stomach issues & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML5fb064029759ed926f1c718ecf70ebff11% %MINIFYHTML5fb064029759ed926f1c718ecf70ebff12%

The lyricist & # 39; Bodak Yellow & # 39; he is afraid of health and is admitted to the hospital after the battle with 'really serious stomach problems for four days' amid the coronavirus threats.

Cardi B He has been admitted to the hospital after suffering "really serious stomach problems for four days."

The rapper "Bodak Yellow" visited Twitter on Wednesday April 1, 2020 at night, where she shared a photo of her hospital bracelet and wrote that she had admitted herself after suffering stomach aches.

"Honestly, because I've been having really bad stomach problems for four days, I went to the emergency room last night," he wrote, along with a crying face emoji.

However, the next morning, in fact, it seemed that the "Kream" star was feeling a little better, as she took to Instagram to share a meme from Disney character Donald Duck, who said, "When you're hungry, but all the food in the house needs to be cooked. "

"Cheer up, fucking king now," he wrote alongside the post.

The fear of health comes amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, for which Cardi criticized the US government. USA For his response to the public health crisis.

"They're spraying shit on the street, will they take our temperature one by one to see if we have it?" she said during a live Instagram feed. "How am I supposed to know I have the coronavirus?"

He previously confessed that he was "losing his mind" while begging for government responses to the pandemic.