Cardi B confirms she has no coronavirus despite fan rumors

Cardi B recently visited the hospital and fans were concerned that she may have contracted the coronavirus. The rapper, however, turned to his social networks to confirm that he never received COVID-19, and that he was in the hospital for another reason.

According to page six, Cardi B confirmed that she went to the emergency room on Wednesday, but then revealed that she was dealing with gastrointestinal issues, rather than COVID-19, as some fans thought. On her Instagram Live this Thursday, Cardi B stated that she had been "very ill,quot; for the past week.

The rapper stated that he had a pregnancy test because he was also vomiting. The artist joked, "Because he never knows shit." The 27-year-old woman explained that her pain was so severe that she had to call her doctor to try to call her home.

However, her doctor told her that they were not allowed to visit people's homes at this time due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They told him to have ginger tea instead. According to the artist, she has been in Los Angeles for the past few weeks and her eating habits have been unusual.

The vast majority of their food has been ordered in restaurants because all of their chefs are gone, and they were too expensive anyway. It is clear that Cardi B was feeling a little depressed because she claimed that she did not eat for four days in a row.

As for how all the rumors started, Cardi claims he went to the hospital, despite not wanting too, and then the press noticed him and went public with the news. Cardi B also addressed the fact that she warned the United States about the coronavirus about a month ago.

As previously reported, Cardi B uploaded a viral video last month in which she expressed concern about the impact of the coronavirus and how it could potentially travel to the United States. The star went on to say it was going to be "real," and it sure did.

Ad

The United States is currently in quarantine at this time, with many major cities in a closed state, especially the most affected metropolitan areas such as New York City.



Post views:

two