Calum Hill of the European Tour wins the Outlaw Tour event in Arizona | Golf News





Calum Hill won an Outlaw Tour event in Arizona

Scotland's Calum Hill claimed a one-shot victory on the Outlaw Tour in Arizona, in an event in which nearly a quarter of the field was disqualified.

Hill recorded a 68 in the final round at the Verrado Founders Championship to finish the 54-hole tournament at 15 under and a free kick by PGA Tour Latinoamerica member Chris Korte.

The world No. 136, who had to pay a non-member fee of $ 875 to enter, made two of his last four holes to finish at the top of the standings and claim the first prize of $ 4,500.

Hill posted rounds of 68, 65 and 68 during all three rounds

Sixty players started the week at Verrado Golf Club in Buckeye, only to have 14 from the field disqualified during the opening round after playing from an incorrect tee box.

All players had hit their shots from the rear tee on the third par-three hole, rather than where the tournament's official tee markers were positioned on an earlier tee.

The Outlaw Tour is a mini tour not affiliated with any professional golf tour, with no world ranking points for those who participate.