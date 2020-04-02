California Launches Model Predicting Peak in Mid-May – Up News Info Los Angeles

– As of Wednesday, more than 1,800 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state of California, but the governor plans much more than that for thousands of other patients.

And, for the first time, California has released a schedule for the spread of the virus that shows the state could reach its peak of infection in mid-May and begin to overwhelm hospital systems.

To prevent that from happening, the state is desperately trying to add intensive care unit beds now.

%MINIFYHTMLf14d2abafc107a54523fd0b5d3b3d4f511% %MINIFYHTMLf14d2abafc107a54523fd0b5d3b3d4f512%

"We are looking for about 27,000 ICU beds that we will need to acquire in this state," said Governor Gavin Newsom. "The good news is that we have time."

And the state is seeking to gain even more time to prepare by delaying the spread of the virus and pleading with everyone to stay home.

"(There is) no greater impact on changing that curve, which gives us more time to prepare for this increase and for that peak, than physical distancing," Newsom said.

RELATED: California Schools Will Not Reopen This Academic Year; 774 patients with coronavirus in state ICUs

And Dr. Anne Rimoin of the University of California, Los Angeles School of Public Health agrees.

"We have to take it very seriously," he said. "And we have to do everything we can, unite by staying separate."

A University of Washington model shows that deaths in California could peak in late April / early May with approximately 122 new deaths per day, and around 5,000 deaths in late summer.

But that is just a projection.

"Models help us understand what our future may be," said Rimoin. "It is not our destiny."

Experts say that by staying home, isolating, and quarantining when told, the number of deaths can be limited and avoided in the worst case.

"We are going to have to make very difficult decisions about who gets a fan and who doesn't, who gets care and who doesn't," said Rimoin. "This is what happened here in Italy and it could very well happen here if we don't take it seriously."

RELATED: Trump Predicts 'Hell Of A Bad Two Weeks' Ahead

But that projection by the University of Washington may still change.

"This model can be improved if we continue to lower the curve, doubling it down," said Dr. Mark Ghaly, California secretary of Health and Human Services. "We may be able to save more time and make sure we have the services, both in ICU ventilator beds and other equipment and supplies, to serve all those who need it."

Current models show that deaths in California could be just a third of what New York expects: an early sign that the stay-at-home order is working to flatten the curve.