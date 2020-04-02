By turning the tables, Russia sends virus aid to the US. USA

MOSCOW – In the early 1990s, amid the collapse of the Soviet Union, plagued by poverty, US food aid in the form of an avalanche of cheap chicken drumsticks, the Russians called them "Bush legs," symbolized the humiliating fall of a superpower.
Three decades later, Moscow had the opportunity to turn the tables. A giant Russian military transport plane An-124 landed at Kennedy International Airport in New York, carrying boxes of masks and fans from Russia to a metropolis affected by a pandemic.
"If someone had said just a week ago that the United States would be thanking Russia for humanitarian aid," a presenter on Russian state television marveled Thursday, the day after the plane landed, "people would have said you're crazy,quot;. "
But with the pandemic growing over Russia, the Kremlin propaganda machine seemed to avoid announcing the dispatch of aid so that the Russians would not think that the government was ignoring their own situation.
After plans for the shipment drew criticism on both sides of the Atlantic, the Foreign Ministry in Moscow said on Thursday that the two countries had split the cost of medical products equally and that Russia could depend on future aid. of the United States in Moscow. fighting the coronavirus.
"We are confident that if necessary they will be able to help Russia in the future," spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said in a statement.
The pushback over Russia's shipment to New York, where the governor and mayor have been sounding alarm bells about the shortage of personal protective equipment and fans, cast the geopolitical shadow cast over the global response to the coronavirus pandemic. It also raised new questions about Trump's close relationship with Putin, and Putin's commitment to fighting the virus in his own country.
For the Kremlin, the shipment was a propaganda coup – the last chance to show Mr. Putin the nation and the world that Russia's days as a supplicant on the world stage were long past.
But the propaganda victory was bittersweet as the spread of the coronavirus accelerated in Russia, perhaps explaining why the plane's landing in New York received only cursory treatment in major Russian state television news broadcasts on Thursday. . While the pandemic does not yet appear to have reached the scale seen in Western Europe and the United States, in Russia, opposition politicians and medical workers have warned of a possible shortage of equipment in the coming weeks.
In the Perm region of the Ural Mountains, authorities on Wednesday he urged residents to start sewing their own masks.
"Doctors and nurses across the country are sitting without masks and making each other sick," said opposition activist Aleksei A. Navalny. posted on Twitter. "This is monstrous. Putin is crazy.
Putin did not mention delivering the aid to the nation on the coronavirus on Thursday. Instead, he warned that some regions, including Moscow, had not yet controlled the pandemic.
"Virology specialists believe that the epidemic has not yet reached its peak worldwide, and the same is true for our country," a stern Mr. Putin said Thursday, addressing Russians from their home country outside of Moscow. , where he has been working remotely for the past few days. .
Putin said holidays paid across the country to combat the pandemic would last until the end of the month, but he let regional authorities enact their own measures of social distancing. Russia's two largest and most affected cities, Moscow and Saint Petersburg, were closed this week and residents are prohibited from leaving their homes except to buy food and medicine, and walking their dogs within a hundred meters of their residence.
Russia has reported far fewer infected people than hardest hit countries like the United States and Italy, but their number has quadrupled over the past week to 3,548, and authorities on Thursday reported 770 new cases, compared to just 182 new infections. a week ago. Thirty coronavirus patients had died in Russia on Thursday morning, the government said.
The coronavirus has already affected Russia's economy, with the drop in global demand for oil and other natural resources from Russia, in part as a result of the pandemic. But it has also provided the Kremlin with new propaganda opportunities, as Russia, for now, appears to be doing better at slowing down the spread of the virus than Western countries. While many Russians doubt the official number of cases and deaths, there have been no reports of hospitals overwhelmed by patients.
The Russian army said last week that it had also sent at least 15 planes loaded with equipment and medical personnel to help Italy fight the virus. The Russian Defense Ministry sent Moscow-based journalists at least 37 emails announcing that mission, including images of dark green Russian military trucks accompanied by Italian police on Italian roads. They were carrying Russian flags along with banners saying "From Russia with love,quot;.
The pro-Kremlin media has been quick to contrast Russia's Italian mission with what they say is a lack of aid to Italy from the United States and even other European countries.
"Each of these countries that are part of the same block of NATO and the European Union and boast of their transatlantic solidarity began by separating from each other and tried to solve all their problems on their own," Konstantin Kosachev, the head of the Foreign Affairs Committee in the upper house of the Russian Parliament, said in a Russian state television interview on Thursday.
Putin and Trump spoke Monday, and the American president Then he said that Russia was "very nice,quot; in sending "a very, very big plane of things." Brett McGurk, former Trump special envoy to the coalition fighting the Islamic State, called the russian flight "A propaganda bonanza,quot; and said Washington had shrunk from a world leadership role in fighting the coronavirus crisis.
However, Russia insisted that the aid flight to New York was part of a long-term strategy to combat the pandemic globally. Russia's government-backed Direct Investment Fund, which paid for half the shipment, said it was working with American companies to deliver medical supplies to Russia if necessary.
On Thursday, the latest target for Russia's virus diplomacy emerged: Serbia. Moscow and the West have long struggled for influence in the Balkan country, which has reported more than 1,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Putin spoke to his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic on the phone and promised that the Russian military would send aid to help fight the virus.
Subsequently, Mr. Vucic issued a statement thanking the Kremlin, according to the Interfax news agency. Despite the crisis affecting Russia itself, the statement said: "The Russian leadership is thinking of Serbia and the friendly Serbian people."
Andrew Higgins contributed reporting.
