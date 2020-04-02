By turning the tables, Russia sends virus aid to the US. USA

But the propaganda victory was bittersweet as the spread of the coronavirus accelerated in Russia, perhaps explaining why the plane's landing in New York received only cursory treatment in major Russian state television news broadcasts on Thursday. . While the pandemic does not yet appear to have reached the scale seen in Western Europe and the United States, in Russia, opposition politicians and medical workers have warned of a possible shortage of equipment in the coming weeks.

In the Perm region of the Ural Mountains, authorities on Wednesday he urged residents to start sewing their own masks.

"Doctors and nurses across the country are sitting without masks and making each other sick," said opposition activist Aleksei A. Navalny. posted on Twitter. "This is monstrous. Putin is crazy.

Putin did not mention delivering the aid to the nation on the coronavirus on Thursday. Instead, he warned that some regions, including Moscow, had not yet controlled the pandemic.

"Virology specialists believe that the epidemic has not yet reached its peak worldwide, and the same is true for our country," a stern Mr. Putin said Thursday, addressing Russians from their home country outside of Moscow. , where he has been working remotely for the past few days. .

Putin said holidays paid across the country to combat the pandemic would last until the end of the month, but he let regional authorities enact their own measures of social distancing. Russia's two largest and most affected cities, Moscow and Saint Petersburg, were closed this week and residents are prohibited from leaving their homes except to buy food and medicine, and walking their dogs within a hundred meters of their residence.