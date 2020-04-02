British comedian suffered from coronavirus – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML221cdbb4b9f228ba5af5e64a49b6c42511% %MINIFYHTML221cdbb4b9f228ba5af5e64a49b6c42512%

Eddie Large, a British comedian best known for being half the double and small double act, died after suffering from the coronavirus. He was 78 years old.

Her son Ryan McGinnis confirmed the news on Facebook. “It is with great sadness that Mom and I need to announce that my dad passed away in the early hours of this morning. He had been suffering from heart failure and unfortunately, while in the hospital, he contracted the coronavirus, which unfortunately his heart was not strong enough to fight, "said McGinnis.

Large's agent told the Press Association news agency that his family was only able to contact the comedian by phone due to the rules of social distancing in the UK. "His family was very sad that they couldn't be in the same room as him, touching him, in the last week because of the coronavirus," the agent said.

Large and comedy partner, Syd Little, presented successful shows on British television in the 1970s and 1980s, making his name with ITV Little and Big Tellyshow and then The big little show on the BBC According to the BBC, they would regularly attract audiences of up to 15 million. Large's later work included appearing on the ITV sketch. The Impressive Jon Culshaw.

Little told the BBC that he was "devastated" by the death of his partner. "It was not like having a partner. We were friends," he said. Others have also paid tribute to Large, including leading British television presenters Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, who tweeted: "It is very sad to hear of Eddie Large's passing. We had the pleasure of working with him and Sid a few years ago. He just loved making people laugh. He will be missed. Our thoughts are with his family right now. "