Brighton boss Graham Potter believes taking a pay cut is the right thing to do. Football news

Graham Potter says it was the "right decision,quot; for him and two of his colleagues in Brighton to take a pay cut amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Potter, Brighton Vice President and CEO Paul Barber, and Technical Director Dan Ashworth have taken a "significant voluntary pay cut,quot; over the next three months to support President Tony Bloom's "significant efforts to protect all jobs in our club and charity. " .

It means non-playing staff won't be imminently suspended and comes after Bloom originally rejected the trio's offer fifteen days ago.

The move came before Health Secretary Matt Hancock called on Premier League footballers to "take a pay cut,quot; to participate in the national effort to deal with the COVID-19 outbreak on Thursday.

"I spoke to Tony a couple of weeks ago, I think it was like that. It was normal to offer him because he has been good to me," he said.

"I know the pressure you're under as president and the challenges you face. It's a small part we can do, but I think it was an important offer."

"Tony, Tony said, 'Thank you very much but, right now, we are working on things.' As things have progressed, I think we have made the right decision to do what we have done."

Potter said he had not discussed his decision with the Brighton players and revealed that they had made private donations at his own discretion, but said it would be up to each player to decide if they wanted to cut wages.

He said: "Not really (I haven't spoken to them). The players are aware of the situation. I know they have made their own private charitable donations without any direction from us.

"They have done it on their own. I am sure they will be willing to help the football club. It is up to them and the PFA to come to the right conclusions, I think."

When asked if he would like to see the players publicly offer a pay cut, he said: "It is up to them. They have to make that call themselves, I am my own person."

Brighton President Tony Bloom

"I have made the decision for myself, for my family, for where I sit at the football club. It is up to the players and the PFA and everyone else to make their own decisions."

Potter has followed his Bournemouth counterpart Eddie Howe to cut pay, but players' clamor to cut their high wages continues to grow.

The Brighton boss admitted that he could understand the public perception and criticism of the players in the current situation, but said it was important to "do the right thing as a collective,quot; in the face of the pandemic.

"You can understand the criticism if you want," he said. "On the other hand, the footballers and the Premier League also contribute to the treasure in a huge way."

"We just had an election where tax issues have entered the equation.

"We are in a really difficult situation with a global pandemic and we want to try to do the right thing as a collective, as humanity. I am pretty sure that football will reach those conclusions."

Four Premier League clubs (Tottenham, Newcastle, Bournemouth and Norwich) have placed non-playing staff on leave of absence, a government support plan that pays employees 80 percent of their wages while they are not working.

Deputy Julian Knight, who chairs the Digital, Media and Sports committee, previously asked Foreign Minister Rishi Sunak to impose a tax on clubs that resign staff but do not cut player salaries, criticizing the lack of a collective agreement on salary deferrals for players.

Potter also confirmed that the anonymous Brighton player who contracted the virus is now symptom-free and healthy again.

He said, "The guy who tested positive now has no symptoms, recovered well. We've had a couple more tests with symptoms, but no problems, nothing to worry about."