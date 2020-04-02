Brie Bella feels pressured to choose between motherhood and work

Brie Bella it's getting real in the fifth season premiere of Total fine.

In this clip from tonight's new episode, Brie talks to her twin sister. Nikki Bella about feeling overwhelmed and, in a confessional, expresses her frustration with society's expectations of women.

"There's so much on my plate right now. You know, I'm just dealing with the baby," Brie says to Nikki while the two of them are having a picnic. "It just keeps making me feel like the reason I didn't get pregnant in the last eight months is because there are other things I have to work on before a child comes."

Brie and her husband Daniel Bryan They're the parents of two-year-old daughter Birdie, and raising her, let alone two children, is something Nikki admits seems "difficult."

"I am a practical mother, but I am also a career woman. So Birdie travels with me everywhere," Brie replies. "I can't imagine two."

However, Brie reveals that doing so seems to be what is generally expected of her.

"I feel so much pressure to have a second child," she tells the Total fine cameras "It's almost like what you're supposed to do, and if you don't do it, you're weird. And that's what I suppose makes it difficult."