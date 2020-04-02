Brian Stokes Mitchell remains optimistic despite testing positive for coronavirus

WENN / Joseph Marzullo

By sharing his diagnosis in a video he posts on social media, the Broadway star and Tony Award winner say he has been isolating himself and says he is "pretty sure" that he is "overwhelmed."

Up News Info –

Broadway star Brian Stokes Mitchell He has joined the growing list of theater stars who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Tony Award winner, who is also the current president of the Actors Fund, spoke about his diagnosis of coronavirus in a video he posted on social media on Wednesday, April 1.

%MINIFYHTMLc325063f8fa6a34777b445bc5848564d11% %MINIFYHTMLc325063f8fa6a34777b445bc5848564d12%

<br />

"The good news is that I have been isolating myself for the past few days," said the 62-year-old "Prince of Egypt" star, revealing that his wife and son are "asymptomatic" and added: "Every day has passed has been better than the last one, so I'm pretty sure I've overcome the hurdle. "