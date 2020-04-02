Boston Public Works teams find streets lined with rubber gloves and masks

%MINIFYHTML7e05997f77b3181288da2cc0aa8e526511% %MINIFYHTML7e05997f77b3181288da2cc0aa8e526512%

The pandemic has led many to leave their homes equipped with gloves and masks, but this precaution has also left the streets littered with protective gear, according to the Boston Department of Public Works.

The PWD teams are working very hard during this difficult time, but we need @CityOfBoston residents to help. We continue to find discarded rubber gloves and masks on our sidewalks and streets. %MINIFYHTML7e05997f77b3181288da2cc0aa8e526513% %MINIFYHTML7e05997f77b3181288da2cc0aa8e526514% Be respectful of your neighbors and dispose of trash properly. No littering! pic.twitter.com/QlyDeCj32q – Boston Public Works (@BostonPWD) April 1, 2020

As crews clean up the sidewalks of the city, they continue to find rubber gloves and discarded masks, soaked on the ground. In a tweet on Wednesday, officials asked Boston residents to help solve the problem.

"Be respectful of your neighbors and dispose of trash properly," officials wrote in the tweet, "Don't litter!"

Gloves and masks should be placed in tightly tied trash bags, PWD Public Information Officer Christopher Coakley said in a statement about the growing problem.

"The Department of Public Works works hard every day to provide central city services in the city of Boston," said Coakley. "Under the direction of public health officials, we urge residents to assist in our efforts by using trash cans to dispose of their rubber gloves, face masks, and any additional trash."

