Billionaire Bernie Ecclestone expects his first child at 89

%MINIFYHTML5704e627788ae0b3b1842d42d29cf58111% %MINIFYHTML5704e627788ae0b3b1842d42d29cf58112%

WENN

The 89-year-old Formula 1 tycoon is having another addition to his growing family, as his wife of 8 years, Fabiana Flosi, is pregnant with the couple's first child.

Up News Info –

Formula 1 tycoon Bernie Ecclestone He is slated to become a father for the fourth time at the age of 89.

The businessman's wife, Fabiana Flosi, is pregnant with Bernie's first child.

%MINIFYHTML5704e627788ae0b3b1842d42d29cf58113% %MINIFYHTML5704e627788ae0b3b1842d42d29cf58114%

He is already the father of three daughters: Deborah, Tamara and Petra, whose ages range from 65 to 31 years.

%MINIFYHTML5704e627788ae0b3b1842d42d29cf58115% %MINIFYHTML5704e627788ae0b3b1842d42d29cf58116%

Bernie confirmed the news to the Swiss newspaper Blick about self-isolation in Sao Paulo, Brazil, and revealed that the baby should be born in July, a few weeks before the businessman's 90th birthday.

The couple married in 2012.