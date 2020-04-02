Between 13,000 and 33,000 Coloradons could have coronaviruses at this time, health authorities estimate – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML84d773269b0b8b2ac1bdfac5dca6761211% %MINIFYHTML84d773269b0b8b2ac1bdfac5dca6761212%

Between 13,000 and 33,000 people in Colorado could have the new coronavirus right now, state public health officials estimated Thursday.

Senior Colorado health officials, along with Gov. Jared Polis, have repeatedly said that the number of people who tested positive for COVID-19, the highly infectious respiratory disease caused by the new virus, is much less than what indicate data due to lack of dissemination. tests.

The actual number of cases in Colorado could be four to 10 times greater than the 3,342 that the state had confirmed Wednesday afternoon, Scott Bookman, the state's incident commander for COVID-19, said during a conference call with journalists. .

Polis has repeatedly expressed frustration at the lack of mass testing capabilities and the inability of the federal government to provide more resources to combat the outbreak. Limited resources have forced officials to prioritize testing for healthcare providers, first responders, and severe cases requiring hospitalization.

Local jurisdictions have been tasked with testing different test methods, such as privately funded blood tests for all residents of San Miguel County. While the state is evaluating new test methods, it has no plans to widely adopt that blood test, Bookman said Thursday.

Polis called for more personal protective equipment and fans in a letter to Vice President Mike Pence dated March 28 and announced in a press release on Thursday, saying that the death rate of COVID-19 is increasing faster in Colorado than in any other state.

Bookman said Thursday that is no longer the case, although he did not give an indication of where Colorado is now on that list.

"That letter was sent several days ago," he said. "Those numbers are no longer accurate with what we know today."

Still, health officials said they are very concerned about meeting the goals set by the state health department for an increase in patients. At a press conference on Wednesday, Bookman outlined a series of critical steps, including more beds in the ICU, more ventilators, more capacity for lower-level patients, that the state must take to prevent the health care system from overflowing. .

"It is a difficult task," Mike Willis, state director of the Office of Emergency Management, said in the conference call. Scott (Bookman) was frank with the public yesterday. We are very concerned. It is heavy work, and many things have to come together quickly. It places stress and demand on the supply system to provide enough equipment and the personnel system to supply enough qualified people. ”

Willis said they have not yet begun construction of any overflow facility, although they are speaking to various locations regarding hiring and leasing across the state.

