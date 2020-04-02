Best Games of 2019-20: Zion Williamson Makes His Explosive NBA Debut | NBA News

Relive the drama of one of the best games of the 2019-20 NBA season: Zion Williamson erupts for 17 consecutive points in the fourth quarter in his NBA debut.

San Antonio Spurs 121-117 New Orleans Pelicans – January 22, 2020

Game leaders Spurs of Saint Anthony Points: LaMarcus Aldridge – 32

Assists: Derrick White – 7

Rebounds: LaMarcus Aldridge – 14 New Orleans Pelicans Points: Williamson / Ingram – 22

Assists: Lonzo Ball – 12

Bounces: Drill Tower Favors – 10

When Williamson finally made his professional bow in January against the Spurs, the world was ready for something special.

It was a spectacular debut, even though it was restricted by a minute restriction. In his initial three four-minute bursts, Williamson didn't do much, but in the fourth quarter he produced something really special.

Williamson lifts a shot from deep during his fourth quarter blast



In a burst of 17 points, he made all four triples he attempted in the final period, causing the Smoothie King Center crowd to enter a jubilant frenzy. He positioned himself in an alley balloon and launched an offensive rebound with a reverse arrangement along with a handful of exciting assists and several huge rebounds.

Williamson's eruption advanced pelicans from 91 to 108 in 188 seconds, but it was not enough to secure victory. The minute restriction meant that he had to sit the last 5:23 of the game. The Spurs took the honors thanks to 32 points from LaMarcus Aldridge.

But while the disappointment of that result did not last for Pelicans fans, the extraordinary debut of their new star will certainly endure.

The numbers

Williamson ended the game with 22 points in 18 minutes of play. He made eight of his 11 attempts from the field (72.7 percent), shot a perfect 4-of-4 from a three-point range and also contributed seven rebounds and three assists.

What they say

Zion Williamson

Pelicans protect Jrue Holiday

"The way he plays is something he can do every day. Adding Zion is a big part of what we want to do here and our success. As exciting as it was, is it really a big surprise?"

Pelican trainer Alvin Gentry

"What you saw there is a sample of once we really got settled and he gets settled, you can see there are a lot of things we can do with him. There is a lot of potential there. It was good to see him do that, but you know I think there is a very, very high ceiling he can reach. "

Steve Smith, NBA Gametime Analyst

"He got into the flow of the game, which is hard enough for a young boy, let alone come back from injury. With all that enthusiasm around him, that was really impressive. What he did in that fourth quarter showed us why No. 1 was selected in the Draft. "

What happened after?

His 221 total points in those games are the third most since 1990, with only Shaquille O & # 39; Neal and Allen Iverson scoring the most in their first 10 NBA games.

In eight of those 10 games, Williamson scored 20 or more points. The last NBA rookie to do that was Michael Jordan (1984-85).

Now with 19 games in his NBA career, Williamson is averaging 23.6 points per game with a field goal percentage of 58.9.

