Benchmarks for Samsung's Galaxy Note 20+ leaked online – BGR

Benchmarks for Samsung's next-generation Galaxy Note 20+ have been leaked online.

Samsung's upcoming phablet is likely to beat all other Android phones in terms of performance, though it will have specs similar to the recently launched Galaxy S20.

However, the device may not come close to what Apple will deliver with the A14 ready to power its next iPhone 12. However, it remains unclear if the iPhone 12 will launch in 2020.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

Even though it's only been a month since Samsung introduced its next-generation Galaxy S20 smartphone line, we're already starting to see a lot of rumors that the Galaxy Note 20+ is starting to move forward. Of course, this shouldn't come as much of a surprise given that Samsung, in stark contrast to Apple, never seemed to care about product leaks. If anything, the company seems to accept them, and it's not unusual for us to know every detail about a new Samsung product a few weeks before the company officially introduces it.

Just a few weeks ago, for example, the news emerged that Samsung's Galaxy Note 20+ will take advantage of next-gen flash storage with faster read and write speeds. In summary, the Note 20+ will provide some performance improvements over the Galaxy S20. Incidentally, there are also rumors that all entry-level Note 20 models will ship with 128GB of storage.

%MINIFYHTML0b523e1dcd821c3cbd99e3b151368a2011% %MINIFYHTML0b523e1dcd821c3cbd99e3b151368a2012%

More recently, Geekbench benchmark scores for a device believed to be the Galaxy Note 20+ appeared online, and point to the device that features the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor as the Galaxy S20. At this point, it is unclear whether the shipping version of the Note 20+ will feature 8 or 12 GB of RAM.

As you can see below, the benchmark scores show a 985 for single-core performance and a multi-core score of 3220. That's more than respectable, and as a benchmark, the Galaxy S20 Ultra had a score of one. single core of 910 and a multicore score of 3240.

Image source: Geekbench

Remarkably, the above scores will outperform most other Android headsets, but may still pale in comparison to benchmark scores for Apple's still-unreleased A14 processor that will power the upcoming iPhone 12. Alleged Geekbench 5 scores for chip registration Next-gen Apple in 1658 and 4612 for single-core and multi-core scores, respectively.

While it remains to be seen whether the above scores will roll out once the iPhone 12 launches, the A14 is expected to see the iPhone deliver huge performance gains thanks to TSMC's 5nm process. Incidentally, with Apple's iPhone 12 plans still in the air, a recent report states that TSMC's plan to mass-produce the A14 chip with a 5nm process is still on schedule. Remember, there have been rumors that the iPhone 12 release date may be delayed to November due to the coronavirus.

Image Source: LetsGoDigital