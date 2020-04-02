Bella and Gigi Hadid facial share facials to make at home

Red carpet ready skin at home? Sign up!
According to the famous facialist Mimi Luzon, who has helped stars like Irina Shayk, Naomi Campbell, Alessandra Ambrosio Y Beautiful Y Gigi hadid To achieve your radiant complexion, there are many ways you can transform your skin while distancing yourself socially.
In addition to following her celebrity-approved skincare routine and trying on her 24K pure gold powder mask, the renowned esthetician tells E! The news that a good DIY mask can instantly improve the shine, firmness and hydration levels of your skin. Luckily for all of us, Luzon's favorite home face masks are super easy to recreate and can be made with ingredients already in your kitchen.
"When you have more time, invest in masks and use them as much as possible," he tells E! News. "I currently do a different one every day. Following Eastern skincare practices, it is extremely beneficial for our skin to wear a face mask with a different function every day; it could be firming, brightening, hydrating, or detoxifying."
For clogged skin:
If you've noticed that you're experiencing a little congestion, Luzon suggests brewing your DIY green tea mask, which requires 1 cup of antioxidant-rich tea, 2 cups of rice flour, and half a teaspoon of honey. Once the ingredients are mixed, leave the mask on for 20 minutes before massaging it onto the skin and rinsing it off with water. "This is an excellent toxin cleaner," says Luzon of the mask. "It improves skin tone and gives the skin an instant glow."
For tired skin:
Remove dead skin cells and reveal a more rejuvenated complexion with Luzon's DIY Oatmeal Mask. "This works like an amazing exfoliating mask," he says. "This mask reduces inflammation and works as an enzyme scrub." Tackle uneven tone and texture by boiling 2 teaspoons of oatmeal and a little lemon. Once mixed and cooled, Luzon suggests leaving it on for 15 minutes and rinsing with water. If you have sensitive skin, she suggests skipping the lemon.
For dull skin:
For those looking to lighten their complexion, Luzon recommends her DIY Turmeric Mask, which she says is an "excellent mask to shine and smooth skin." To make the mask, combine one teaspoon of flour with one tablespoon of turmeric, one teaspoon of lemon, and one tablespoon of milk. Then let the mask do its thing for 20 minutes and rinse with water.
Luzon's morning skincare routine:
"Start your day by wiping your face with foam or any other delicate product with an adequate pH level. I recommend that you start your morning routine with an enzyme peel," says Luzon, noting that you should use an exfoliating cleanser at least twice a week. . "to remove dead skin cells and promote skin shine." Once the skin is clean, follow up with a skin serum and moisturizer.
"Massage (your moisturizer) into the skin starting from the center of the face and working outward," suggests Luzon. When it comes to the neck, she says using a firming moisturizer will help address this "very delicate,quot; area.
According to Luzón, one step in the morning that should never be skipped is eye cream. "Eye cream is a step that is often forgotten. However, it is incredibly vital," he explains. "It is especially important at times when our sleep patterns are disrupted. Apply in a reverse C shape."
Luzon night skin care tips:
"Our nightly routine is very important and is often considered the best time for skin care and the best time to use active ingredients," she says. "When we are sleeping, the skin is working and the skin regeneration process is at its best."
She continues: "Instead of throwing the leftover serums on your hands, mix and apply to your skin, just make sure you don't mix active acids with oils. It is recommended to create a serum cocktail and apply it to your skin before bed."
Professional advice: "The superfluous rich moisturizers you won't use on your face, apply them to your elbows or thighs instead of wasting them," says Luzon. He also suggests tidying up the bathroom cabinet during his spare time to make sure all expired beauty products are removed.
