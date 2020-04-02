BBC World News, CNN, Euronews Team for Coronavirus Ad Donations – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML656b35678ae80506ce08c89b76f8d9bb11% %MINIFYHTML656b35678ae80506ce08c89b76f8d9bb12%

BBC World News, CNN International and Euronews, backed by NBC, team up to donate $ 50 million in advertising space to public health agencies fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

In a joint statement, news organizations said they have a combined reach of more than 800 million viewers and that they will open advertising spots on television and online, and that health agencies will be able to target people in specific territories.

The World Health Organization will be the first to take advantage of the free ads, which the BBC, CNN and Euronews say is the first time they have joined together for a joint initiative.

"By working with our competitors, I hope this combined effort will have a positive impact and our global footprint will help reach as many people as possible," said Rani Raad, president of CNN International Commercial.

Euronews CEO Michael Peters said: "We are proud to launch this initiative with our longtime colleagues BBC Global News and CNN International: Together, we want to help health authorities get their vital messages across, and we look forward to may many other media follow suit. "

Jim Egan, CEO of BBC Global News, added: “Accurate information is one of the best weapons in our collective arsenal to combat this virus. We are telling the global story through our editorial output, but it also feels good to do everything we can to help health agencies get their message across to the world as widely as possible. ”