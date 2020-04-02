Bay Area health officials recommend covering your face when leaving home – Up News Info San Francisco

REDWOOD CITY (Up News Info SF) – On Thursday, marking a change to the previous instructions, Bay Area health officials began recommending that residents cover their noses and mouths with a cloth when leaving their home to essential travel, such as medical appointments and shopping.

The regional recommendation was made in alignment with the new guidance from the California Department of Public Health.

The joint statement from the Bay Area health departments noted that facial coatings do not have to be hospital grade, but must cover the nose and mouth. For example, bandanas, cloth masks, and neck gaiters are accepted.

Fabric covers and scarves can be washed and reused.

Earlier this week, Bay Area health officials issued the stay-at-home order that was in effect until May 3.

Health officials do not recommend that the public wear medical masks (N-95 or surgical masks), which are in limited supply and should be preserved for our first responders and health care workers.

Previously, local officials did not recommend the large-scale use of facial coatings, but circumstances have changed.

"In addition to the shelter-in-place and social distancing requirements, wearing a mask in public is an important tool in stopping the community-wide spread of this disease," said Dr. Scott Morrow, San Mateo County Health Officer. “People without visible symptoms or mild symptoms can have coronavirus and not know it. Wearing face covers helps protect others from exposure. "

Health officials continue to emphasize that staying home, washing your hands frequently, and distancing yourself socially are the best ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

For up-to-date information on community coronaviruses, visit the Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Santa Clara, San Francisco, San Mateo County, or Berkeley COVID-19 websites.