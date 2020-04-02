Atwater Village Amazon Warehouse employee test positive for coronavirus – Up News Info Los Angeles

– An Amazon employee at a warehouse in Atwater Village tested positive for the new coronavirus.

The employee, who will be paid while self-quarantining his home, has been asked not to return to the site at 3334 N. San Fernando Road for 14 days.

Amazon said it was working to notify all other associates who were in close contact with the employee at work, and said those employees were also asked to self-quarantine for 14 days without loss of pay.

It was not immediately revealed when the employee tested positive or was working while showing symptoms.

"We are supporting the person who is recovering," Timothy Carter of Amazon told the City News Service. "We are following the guidelines of health officials and medical experts, and we are taking extreme measures to ensure the safety of employees at our site."

The news comes shortly after employees at the Moreno Valley and Eastvale facilities tested positive.

