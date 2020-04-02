Arielle Charnas denies falsifying coronavirus test results

Arielle Charnas She denies the allegations of falsifying a coronavirus diagnosis, and also wants to set the record straight after being criticized for her family's access to tests and the decision to flee New York City despite state orders to stay in house issued due to pandemic.
On March 18, the influential 32-year-old married mother of two announced on Instagram that she found out that morning that she "tested positive for COVID-19." She acknowledged how "lucky,quot; it was to be able to "have had that access,quot; to a test. There is a shortage of them in the United States, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued strict criteria for medical providers to allow a patient to receive one. However, some wealthy people, such as NBA players, have been able to obtain evidence, specifically from private laboratories.
Charnas lives with her family in New York City, which has the highest number of people who tested positive for coronavirus in the United States. Shortly after revealing her diagnosis, she posted a photo of herself stretching and smiling in front of a country house in the Hamptons, writing: "Fresh air." Since then, she has been criticized by a large number of Instagram users primarily for her allegedly privileged access to COVID-19 testing and the option to flee Manhattan with her family instead of isolating herself in her main home.
"I am not writing this to make excuses and I am not seeking validation; I want to share the truth behind my story and, above all, express my sincere remorse: I apologize to anyone who has unintentionally harmed in the course of my decision to do," Charnas wrote on Instagram on Thursday. "For most of us, March 11 marked the beginning of what would become our new and painful normal headline after headline, the situation was more terrifying. At the time, I was experiencing the same fear, panic, and concern as everything the country has ever been feeling. since. "
"This month, the voices of the critics have been very strong, hurtful and largely misinformed," he said. "I was accused of falsifying my own test results, which is unequivocally false. I have also been receiving death threats against my entire family, including my two young daughters. At this point, all I can do from here is tell you how He came to make decisions that are valid questions, decisions that were often made behind the curtain of social media, and why I made them in the best interest of my family and my community. "
Charnas said her symptoms started on March 13 and that her husband and the nanny of their two daughters also experienced them. She said she contacted her children's pediatrician three days later and advised her to stay away from her children while she had a fever, and that it appeared she had the flu. She sought a second opinion and was told by another doctor that she could have coronavirus and that she was "eligible for both tests through her practice."
"We consider ourselves incredibly fortunate to have had such rapid access to medical care and we understand that this is far from reality for the vast majority of people in this country," he wrote. "I shared this experience with my followers because it is what I always do, and I hoped, perhaps naively, that others would find testing facilities available near them. With my husband, our babysitter and I now all ill, there were still no recommended childcare guidelines to help us discover how to properly care for our girls. "
"Our babysitter, of course, had the option to return home, but decided to quarantine us so as not to infect others," she continued. "She is part of our family and her health is of the utmost importance. We would have continued to pay her anyway. At that time, the children were considered to be at low risk of contracting the virus, so I moved forward to maintain a sense of routine. Again, for our girls. I fully acknowledge that I made mistakes throughout this process. I was sick and scared, and even with our access to medical care, there were and remain few responses available about the virus. "
Charnas said: "We received the news on March 19 that he had tested positive for COVID-19."
"My family and I continued to be quarantined inside our Manhattan home for 14 days from the onset of symptoms on March 13, and we did not leave the facility," he wrote. "Once we adequately monitored our symptoms and determined that a) we had no fever for at least 72 hours, b) all symptoms improved, and c) it was at least seven days after our symptoms first appeared, we decided to leave the city, after from several visits with doctors who gave us permission. This was still seven days after the CDC recommended deadline to suspend home insulation. "
"New York City is dense, with the highest number of cases in the US, and we feel it would be safer to resume our lives while we continue to be quarantined elsewhere," he wrote. "That includes our babysitter, whom we love very much and who has been with us every step of the way."
Charnas said the family did not stop for fuel on the way, received supplies at home, and always kept the "proper social distance."
"The house we moved to is on a new, largely unoccupied street with little or no vehicular or pedestrian traffic," he wrote. "Other than us, there is only one other family currently residing in the block, to whom we report our situation (again, while staying more than six feet away), so that they can take appropriate precautions."
"Throughout the world, we are learning to adapt to the realities of life during a pandemic, and my family made the decision to do so in the Hamptons," he wrote. "I know that many New Yorkers have made the decision to do the same, and that this decision has faced legitimate criticism in its own right."
He added: "I can only speak for my family when I say that our ongoing concern is whether or not we continue to put others at risk. We have learned firsthand that what happens after the first positive test for COVID-19, then completing the quarantine required, still unknown. But based on the data available at this time, as well as our experience over the past few weeks, I am sure this was the right move to reduce potential spread. Our care team , who helped us make this decision, will agree with me. "
Charnas said that "in times of crisis, opening up to every aspect of your life is difficult,quot; and that "remaining honest in light of ongoing disapproval is even more difficult."
"We are all human. We all make mistakes, including me, especially when a crisis like this is developing so quickly," he wrote. "My family and I sincerely regret those whom we have offended for not appearing to take this crisis very seriously, and we are committed to making informed and responsible decisions in the future."
