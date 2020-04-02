Arielle Charnas denies falsifying coronavirus test results

Arielle Charnas She denies the allegations of falsifying a coronavirus diagnosis, and also wants to set the record straight after being criticized for her family's access to tests and the decision to flee New York City despite state orders to stay in house issued due to pandemic.

On March 18, the influential 32-year-old married mother of two announced on Instagram that she found out that morning that she "tested positive for COVID-19." She acknowledged how "lucky,quot; it was to be able to "have had that access,quot; to a test. There is a shortage of them in the United States, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued strict criteria for medical providers to allow a patient to receive one. However, some wealthy people, such as NBA players, have been able to obtain evidence, specifically from private laboratories.

Charnas lives with her family in New York City, which has the highest number of people who tested positive for coronavirus in the United States. Shortly after revealing her diagnosis, she posted a photo of herself stretching and smiling in front of a country house in the Hamptons, writing: "Fresh air." Since then, she has been criticized by a large number of Instagram users primarily for her allegedly privileged access to COVID-19 testing and the option to flee Manhattan with her family instead of isolating herself in her main home.

"I am not writing this to make excuses and I am not seeking validation; I want to share the truth behind my story and, above all, express my sincere remorse: I apologize to anyone who has unintentionally harmed in the course of my decision to do," Charnas wrote on Instagram on Thursday. "For most of us, March 11 marked the beginning of what would become our new and painful normal headline after headline, the situation was more terrifying. At the time, I was experiencing the same fear, panic, and concern as everything the country has ever been feeling. since. "

"This month, the voices of the critics have been very strong, hurtful and largely misinformed," he said. "I was accused of falsifying my own test results, which is unequivocally false. I have also been receiving death threats against my entire family, including my two young daughters. At this point, all I can do from here is tell you how He came to make decisions that are valid questions, decisions that were often made behind the curtain of social media, and why I made them in the best interest of my family and my community. "