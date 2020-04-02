Ari Lennox jabs Snoop Dogg for clowning her over her wig

Instagram / WENN

Applauding the rapper & # 39; Gin and Juice & # 39; For his tone about his hairstyle choice, the 29-year-old singer reminds him of his similar style in his Todd alter ego.

Ari Lennox had the perfect answer to Snoop doggThe shadow of her on a video of her struggling to put on a wig. The "What's my name?" The rapper intervened in choosing the R&B star's hairstyle, telling him in the comment on the video posted on The Shade Room's Instagram account: "Grow your own hair what happened in those days."

Without losing her sense of humor, the 29-year-old singer reminded the 48-year-old Long Beach artist of her similar style in the past. He posted a photo of Snoop using a blonde styled piece as his alter ego, the white man, Todd. She captioned the image, "Uncle, I just … just thought we had an understanding …"

People on Twitter also had Ari's back, hitting Snoop for apparently telling a woman what to do with her hair. Some commentators branded his advice as demeaning, misinformed, and downright sexist, in one script: "Imagine trying to carry the 'grow your own hair' rhetoric to Ari Lennox, haha. Snoop Dogg should go wild."

"I love to spy, but it definitely made Ari go broke," commented another. "Poor girl is misinformed because she is not bald, she has natural goals for her hair." A third user wasn't having it either, tweeting: "I have love for Snoop but get it out of here, pack it up."

"Stop defending these n *** as they don't defend you," read another comment. Someone else similarly added: "This is how you know that Snoop doesn't even KNOW who Ari Lennox is, because Ari has an EVERYTHING AFTER natural hair. She wears neatly 3x TOPS wigs, another noted. Defend a man who wouldn't even travel for you. "

In the funny video, Ari narrated while trying on a lace wig. "So I guess I have to cut more lace?" she said as she struggled to put it on correctly before a viewer suggested she put on a wig cap. "Where do I suppose? Where am I supposed to get a wig cap?" she said after realizing her mistake.