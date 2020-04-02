Ari Lennox has an encouraging message for black women and talks about the benefits of wearing wigs after Snoop Dogg's comment on her hair

If someone has seen Ari Lennox on Instagram Live, then you are quite aware that it is definitely entertaining to watch her. Whether you're flexing your amazing voices or just fooling around with fans, your life is lit up. That's why recently when she tried to apply a lace frontal wig to her head, it was no surprise that she shared the process with fans and even took some advice from them.

Like us previously Snoop Dogg reportedly entered The Shade Room, commenting on Ari's hair and saying, "Grow your own hair, what happened back in those days."

Then he applauded her by posting a photo of him dressed as his character Todd, who is his white alter ego. Then Ari said, "Uncle, I just … I just thought we had an understanding …"

Then, Ari returned to Instagram Live to deny a claim that had backed Snoop earlier this year. He asked those who made that statement to show him the video, and then said they couldn't because the video doesn't exist.

Then she went on to share some inspiring words for black women. She said, “Black women are the shit! We are fucking wonderful and wonderful beings, and I think the versatility we possess is surprising and I think it is quite revealing because there are many cultures and there are only different ethnicities inspired by us. "

She continued to talk about the reasons why women choose to wear wigs. Some of those reasons are because they serve as a protective hairstyle, or simply because some women suffer from alopecia, or are fighting cancer, or are simply having trouble growing their hair.

Roommates, what do you think?

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94