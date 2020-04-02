Ari Lennox applauds Snoop Dogg after he comes for her for wearing a wig

Celebrities are showing that they are just as boring as we are these days, and as a result are finding interesting ways to pass the time to get over this current hump. Ari Lennox decided to try installing a wig on Instagram for fun results, but Snoop Dogg thought she should comment on her choice and she politely put it together.

Ari Lennox was doing his best to provide some humor to his fans while living on Instagram experimenting with a wig, which is why many were surprised to see Snoop drop his spirits with an unnecessary comment on the situation.

When Ari tried her best to get her installation correct, she said, “So I guess I have to cut more lace? Where am I supposed to do it? Where am I supposed to get a wig cap?

The fun exchange quickly began to circulate on social media and everyone laughed at their fights, everything except Snoop. He decided to comment below his video with a comment that no one asked for

Snoop wrote this in response to Ari: “Grow your own hair. What happened to those days?

Many users criticized him for inserting himself into something that had nothing to do with him and for telling a woman what to do with her hair.

Ari applauded in the best way possible when she posted an old photo of Snoop dressed as her white male alter ego "Todd,quot; and wearing a blonde wig of her own. She captioned the photo with: "Uncle, I just … I just thought we had an understanding …"

As of now, Snoop has not responded.

Roommates, what do you think about this?