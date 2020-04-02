Approaching the storm front can bring heavy weekend snowfall to Sierra, Tahoe – Up News Info San Francisco

RENO (Up News Info / AP) – A late winter storm is heading to the Sierra this weekend where up to 2 feet of snow is possible on the mountain tops around Lake Tahoe early Monday.

The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a winter storm alert from Saturday afternoon through Monday morning for the Greater Lake Tahoe area and parts of northern California in the Sierra that extends north to Susanville and as far south as Mammoth Lakes.

Between 6 and 12 inches of snow are expected around the lake, with up to 1 to 2 feet in the upper elevations on the west coast and west of California State Highway 89.

The service says travel conditions should be less dangerous on Saturday afternoon and the night before the heaviest snow arrives on Sunday morning. Traveling could be especially difficult due to snow and winds of up to 55 miles per hour along US Highway 395. USA Close to the California-Nevada line on Sunday afternoon and Sunday night.

