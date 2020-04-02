Apple Store leaks 4.7-inch iPhone SE name

Apple's upcoming 4.7-inch iPhone is likely to be announced imminently and looks like it will be called the iPhone SE. A Belkin screen protector is currently available from the Apple Store and is listed for the iPhone SE, as well as the 8 and 7, coinciding with reports that the new phone would feature a similar design to those models.

The present day 9to5Mac reported the name of the iPhone SE, as well as details including white, black, and red color options with storage levels of 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB. The device is expected to come with an A13 processor, although pricing information is still unknown.

Belkin's accessory is called "InvisiGlass Ultra Screen Protection for iPhone SE / 8/7,quot;. It's now on sale for $ 39.95, though in-store pickup is not available as Apple has closed all of its stores outside of China. The product is also available in a 5.5-inch size, but that list only refers to the iPhone 7 Plus and 8 Plus. 9to5MacPrevious reports suggest that a new 5.5-inch iPhone is also on the way.

There have been rumors about a new 4.7-inch iPhone for many months, but while supply chain analysts can often get details of the hardware in advance, it is rare for anyone to be able to make accurate predictions about marketing decisions for products like the particular iPhone name. Apple shares that information with very few people internally, and of course it's easier to decide closer to launch than the core hardware of a device.

The original iPhone SE came out in March 2016 for $ 399 and essentially included the 2015 iPhone 6S specs in an iPhone 5 body. Some rumors refer to this upcoming 4.7-inch phone as an "iPhone 9,quot; as it would follow. directly from 8, but "SE,quot; would technically be consistent with the previous use of the name.