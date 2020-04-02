Anthony Joshua is "extremely interested,quot; in the Tyson Fury fight, if Deontay Wilder accepts the "pull out,quot; deal, says Eddie Hearn. The | Boxing news





Anthony Joshua would welcome a fight against Tyson Fury later, says Eddie Hearn

Anthony Joshua would be "extremely interested,quot; in a Tyson Fury fight, if an agreement can be reached to "pull away,quot; with Deontay Wilder to allow an indisputable fight to occur, promoter Eddie Hearn says.

Joshua's scheduled world title defense against Kubrat Pulev on June 20 will likely be delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, while Wilder activated a clause for a third fight against Fury, which has already been delayed to a scheduled date in October.

But Matchroom Boxing boss Hearn believes the current uncertainty about this year's fight schedule could propel Fury promoters to strike a deal with Wilder's team that would clear the way for discussions of a successful battle. among the world champions of Great Britain.

Anthony Joshua would be extremely interested in going straight to the Tyson Fury fight. I think in an ideal world, we have that fight later. Eddie Hearn

Hearn said Sky Sports: "The only positive thing that could come out of this for boxing is that you can find people jumping into bigger fights sooner than later, because of course their activity has slowed down. Their financial gain has also slowed down, and probably It makes them realize that anything can happen: "We have to make sure we start this fight and I need to define my legacy."

"I think when you look at AJ, I think it's a thought that has crossed my mind. We have June 20 as a marked date for Anthony Joshua. We will make a statement potentially this week, or maybe early next week. week, likely to be delayed. I think it's pretty straightforward and obvious. Hopefully until the end of July.

"But if it starts working beyond that, then you get into a situation where if Joshua is only going to box once this year, he would very much like it to be against Tyson Fury. The situation is a bit out of our hands on that. If Bob Arum and Al Haymon can talk and make Deontay Wilder wait a little bit, we'd love to continue that fight. "

6:05 Joshua vs Pulev in June is likely to be delayed Joshua vs Pulev in June is likely to be delayed

The unified champion of Great Britain is bound to make a mandatory IBF title defense against Pulev, but the Bulgarian challenger's career is guided by Top Rank boss Bob Arum, Fury's co-promoter.

Hearn is optimistic that Arum could delay Pulev's title defense in favor of a massive clash with Fury, although Wilder could have the last word on whether the undisputed fight continues.

"I think a lot depends on Deontay Wilder," he said. "If you are willing to take that money aside. That is a conversation that will be held with Bob Arum and Al Haymon to see if that is possible."

"If it was possible and there was a way to make Kubrat Pulev wait, which I think is probably an easier job, then sure, I think Anthony Joshua would be extremely interested in going straight to the Tyson Fury fight. I believe in a world ideal, we have that fight later.

"It's always been that way, but if we can fight Kubrat Pulev in July, we would love to fight Tyson Fury in November, December. At the same time, I think there is so much uncertainty right now, this is the kind of situation that could make people say, "I think now is the time."

Fury dominated his rematch with Wilder

"It wouldn't be great to come back to our sport with a fight like that ensured, cemented. I can't say that there have been conversations about it, but it's definitely something I've thought about and if Mr. Arum can come he answers us and says:" I've talked to Deontay Wilder and yes, you have to make a deal, or let them work it out, and let's talk. "

"I don't think it's a difficult fight to make, really not. People talk about getting together. We don't really need to get together. It's just a quick conversation between all the parties to try and make it happen." But ultimately, if Wilder does not step aside, there is no conversation. I will let you have that conversation. If they come back to me and say, "Look, I think we can get him to step aside." let's talk and try to make it happen. "