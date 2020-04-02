Animal Crossing fans are skeptical of Zipper T. Bunny's true intentions

Now that April has arrived, Animal Crossing: New Horizons has started its Easter event, Bunny Day.

This event lasts from April 1 to April 12 and features a new character named Zipper T. Bunny. If you've played the game this month, you've probably seen it somewhere on the map. He wanders and seems to be in a constant state of happiness and jump.

But if you play enough, you will be skeptical of their true intentions.

Sure, Zipper T. Bunny seems to have scattered the eggs across the map and wants you to collect them to create items for yourself. But gamers have tried to learn more about this new character and have discovered some interesting things about the bunny known as Zipper.

For starters, put on a show every time you watch it. When you get closer, Zipper will start jumping. But if you leave the camera on him and vacate the area, he's suddenly not so nervous.

And when you meet him, Zipper brings up this dialogue: "I know what you're thinking. No. This is NOT a costume. And you're not going to snoop around, understand?"

Despite Zipper's claim that he is not wearing a costume, he clearly has a zipper on his back. So what if you can somehow unzip Zipper? Something really horrible, or will it just reveal the man behind the costume?

Many players have tried to figure it out, but Zipper won't leave you behind him.

However, some players have developed a tactic.

If you use a reaction while standing in front of Zipper, you can trick him into reacting. This will give you enough time to be behind Zipper. But he will quickly realize what you are doing and offer some kind of dialogue. In the video below, he replies, "Seriously, cut that out! Last warning. Instead of looking, why don't you try listening for once?"

In another video, he replies, "Excuse me, but could you stop looking at me from behind? It's rude. Anyway, you won't find anything there."

Clearly Zipper is hiding something. He wouldn't be so mad about you getting behind him if he had nothing to hide.

Due to this and other reasons, players have become skeptical about Zipper and his place on Animal Crossing Island. A player spoke to his island neighbors and discovered that Zipper had been harassing the others who lived with them.

Another resorted to retaliation.

Others are simply concerned about their safety.

So who is Zipper T. Bunny?

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is not Zipper's first appearance. It also appeared in versions of the City Folk, New Leaf, and Pocket Camp game. Since his first appearance, there have been discussions about his real identity. Since he is so sure that he is not in disguise, many believe that he really is. Also, you know, all the zipper on the back. Animal Crossing Fandom has some theories about Zipper's real identity.

From fandom:

Tortimer is one of those candidates since the "T,quot; can mean "Tortimer,quot;; However, Tortimer can be seen in his normal spot at City Hall during Wild World on Bunny Day, making it impossible for him to be Zipper as well. … The only normal villager that has been widely speculated to be Zipper is Hopkins, as he has the voice of a lazy villager and shares the same birthday, although Hopkins, like the other candidates, can be seen in his normal routine during the Day. of the Bunny, what dissipates. The possibility is that it is Zipper.

It's also possible that Zipper is simply telling the truth and not wearing a costume. Maybe the zipper on her back is simply because of the blue jumpsuit she's wearing and has nothing to do with a costume. But don't expect everyone to buy that theory.