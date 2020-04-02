Angelo Fleming charged with theft of Minnetonka catalytic converter – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – A 28-year-old man has been charged with recent thefts of catalytic converters in the Minnetonka area.

Angelo Valinteno Fleming has been charged with one theft charge for stolen catalytic converters between March 15 and March 23, and his maximum sentence is 10 years.

Minnetonka police have responded to seven different reports of thefts from catalytic converters since March 15. Of those thefts, 18 converters were cut from underneath the vehicles and carried, causing $ 600 to $ 2,500 in repair and replacement costs.

Officers analyzed numerous surveillance videos of incriminating evidence of two men in a U-Haul going under trucks and removing converters. On one occasion, one of the suspects got close enough for the camera to get a good picture of his face. The shot was sent to Hennepin County CISA for facial recognition. CISA responded with a match: the images were of Angelo Fleming.

Minnetonka police spoke to recycling Metro Metals, a recycling center commonly used to sell catalytic converters, and shared a photo of the suspect along with a photo of U-Haul. Without giving Metro Metals a name, they identified the provided image as a customer they know as Angelo Fleming.

Metro Metals stated that Fleming sold them a total of eight converters on March 17, March 18, and March 19. Metro Metals informed Fleming on March 19 that they would no longer accept more converters without proof of provenance.

Surveillance footage also captured a U-Haul license plate. An alert was issued for the vehicle, and it was also reported that it was stolen by the Brooklyn Park Police Department. On March 26, the Wright County Sheriff's Department stopped U-Haul after a driving complaint was filed.

Fleming and four other parties were arrested. Officers confirmed that Fleming sold 17 catalytic converters to Integrated Recycling before the officers arrived. Wright County deputies recovered several reciprocating saws, saw blades, and other tools that are generally used when stealing catalytic converters.

Officers are working to obtain repair costs for each stolen catalytic converter, but conservative estimates are between $ 9,000 and $ 15,000 in losses, according to police.

The defendant is currently on probation for a felony fleeing in a motor vehicle. Has a significant criminal record, including violent crime,