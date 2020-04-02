Angelina Jolie talks about Son Maddox's plans for after quarantine. Will he return to South Korea?

As fans know, since the coronavirus quarantine began, Maddox has returned home, putting his education at Yonsei University in Seoul, South Korea, on hiatus for the time being. While that doesn't mean you're not taking online classes like everyone else, it could still affect your college life to some degree.

That said, his mother, Angelina Jolie, opened up about it, making it very clear that she is very happy with all the decisions her oldest son has made.

%MINIFYHTML115e972c45a7c906c1e183ea51b866bc11% %MINIFYHTML115e972c45a7c906c1e183ea51b866bc12%

That also includes the fact that he is determined to return to Yonsei after the quarantine ends, whenever possible.

During an interview with DongA Daily, a Korean media outlet, the actress discussed the current situation with the closing of schools due to self-isolation orders implemented around the world.

Obviously, that was the case at the prestigious university where he chose to study, so he returned home for the moment, to his happiness.

Still, that doesn't mean Angie has something against her son's chosen path, no matter how much she misses him when he returns.

‘I couldn't be happier with Mad's choice of a university. Of course, it is closed right now due to the pandemic … But he is not transferring the school, he will be back as soon as things are fixed. He is using time to focus only on his studies of Korea and Russia, "he explained to the media.

The Hollywood star also praised South Korea during the interview, saying it has become "such a successful and modern economy while preserving the culture and values ​​that have made it unique for centuries."

Ad %MINIFYHTML115e972c45a7c906c1e183ea51b866bc79% %MINIFYHTML115e972c45a7c906c1e183ea51b866bc79%

Then, he addressed the issue of education at this time, saying that ‘Almost one billion people worldwide have no education, due to the closure of schools. There is an urgent need to help these young people continue their education through distance learning, for example, to make sure they can get their grades and that they get the other kinds of support they need. "



Post views:

two