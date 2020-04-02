Angelina Jolie says her son is not transferring school amid a coronavirus pandemic

WENN / Regina Wagner

Before the global spread of COVID-19 sent him back to his Los Angeles home, Maddox, the oldest daughter of & # 39; The Eternals & # 39 ;, was studying at Yonsei University in Seoul, South Korea.

Angelina Jolieson of Maddox Jolie-Pitt He is eager to return to his university studies in South Korea after he was sent home to Los Angeles due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Actress and Brad PittThe oldest son, who studies at Yonsei University in Seoul, returned to Los Angeles before the global shutdown was established last month (March), and his mother admits that he cannot wait to return to his studies abroad.

"I couldn't be happier with Mad's choice of college," he told a local South Korean news source, according to People. "Of course, it is closed right now due to the pandemic. But it is not transferring the school. It will return as soon as things are fixed."

The actress also shared that she and her other children, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Knox and Vivienne are eager to explore the country in the future.

He added: "We are all so happy, as a family, that we will have the opportunity to get to know South Korea even better through Maddox, and with him, during his studies."

Meanwhile, Jolie has been engaged in charitable activities to help those affected by the coronavirus: the "Girl, Interrupted" star has donated $ 1 million (£ 840,000) to the No Kid Hungry charity bosses, who are trying to help children affected by the coronavirus. absence of lunches when schools close amid the pandemic.