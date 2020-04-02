Ana de Armas has to wait for Jennifer's hesitant approval to meet Ben Affleck's children

WENN / Instar

The actress of & # 39; No Time to Die & # 39; She is approaching her boyfriend actor in & # 39; Deep Water & # 39 ;, but Jennifer Garner is reportedly not ready for him to introduce her three children.

Up News Info –

Ana de Armas Y Ben AffleckThe growing romance could be met with the hesitation of Jennifer Garnerpart of Less than a month after it was reported that the two were dating, words emerged that the "No time to die"The actress may have to wait a little longer before meeting her boyfriend's rumored children because his ex-wife has not yet given her approval.

While Jennifer was said to be happy and supportive of Ben's new romance, it was now alleged that she had decided that it was too early for him to introduce Ana to her children. However, her ex-husband was said to "understand" her reluctance. "[He] said he would work with Jennifer to prepare the children for the meeting [Ana]," a source told Us Weekly.

%MINIFYHTMLa4425afd441e90e354aac439c107d0f511% %MINIFYHTMLa4425afd441e90e354aac439c107d0f512%

Jennifer and Ben were married in 2005. Since their decade-long marriage, the former couple shared three children together, Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and her son Samuel, 8. They announced their separation in June 2015 and finalized their divorce just over three years later, in October 2018.

In February, Ben confessed that divorcing "Mint"The actress was her" biggest regret. "Speaking to The New York Times at the time, she further explained," Shame is really toxic. There is no positive by-product of shame. It's just a horrible, toxic feeling of low self-esteem and self-worth. "

Since their separation, the "League of Justice"The actor has linked with some women, including television producer Lindsay Shookus. He sparked dating speculations with Ana in March 2020 after they were photographed on vacation in her hometown of Havana, Cuba."Deep water"The co-stars apparently confirmed their romance with a romantic getaway in Costa Rica days after that.

Jennifer herself has moved on with businessman John Miller. When rumors about Ben's relationship with Ana emerged, a source told Us Weekly that "he had completely strayed from Ben in a romantic sense."