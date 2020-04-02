Amir Khan Warned That He Is A Target For Devin Haney After A Disputed Combat Session | Boxing news

















Devin Haney is one of the most exciting prospects in the USA. USA

Devin Haney has teased Amir Khan over a training session they shared and insisted that the Brit is "on the list,quot; of his desired opponents.

Khan used Haney undefeated as a training partner before his fight with Terence Crawford a year ago.

"It is now on the list," Haney warned about Khan through social media.

Khan's efforts in his loss to WBO welterweight champion Crawford were criticized by rival Kell Brook, who hopes to challenge the American.

"I will definitely fight like I'm going to win the fight, which I am," Brook said. Sky Sports about facing Crawford. "I will give everything, I will not look for any way out.

"I'm fighting the best fighter in the division. Pound for pound No. 1, everyone says Terence Crawford."

"I said before I wanted to retire, I want to fight the best in the world, so I hope to have this fight, I can go and sign it. I have the dream fight."

Crawford stopped Khan in his welterweight title fight

Haney is one of the best talents in the United States at just 21 years old and a 24-0 record: he is currently considered the WBC lightweight champion & # 39; in recess & # 39; because he is on the way back after shoulder surgery.

Meanwhile, Briton Luke Campbell is expected to take on Javier Fortuna for the vacant WBC title.

"It is a 50-50 fight, Campbell is a good fighter and Olympic gold medalist who fought well against Vasiliy Lomachenko," said Haney.

"But was each fight a step forward? He lost. So I can't say he's one of the best.

"That is a fight I want. If I am not reinstated as the WBC champion, I want to fight the winner (from Campbell vs. Fortuna)."

WBA and WBO lightweight Lomachenko will unify the titles with IBF headline Teofimo López.

Haney said: "Lopez has a shot at hitting. He is a hungry young fighter with everything to gain and not much to lose. He definitely has a chance to win."

Haney added of his recovery from injury: "I feel great, the surgery could not have gone better, my shoulder is better than it was before it hurt me."

"There are so many great fights that can be done: Lomachenko, Lopez, Gervonta Davis, Ryan Garcia, Campbell, Fortuna. Now is the time."

"I am one of the best fighters in the world and I am ready to take on whomever the fans want. I am the real deal."

"I want my name to be mentioned alongside the greats when everything is said and done."