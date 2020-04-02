Amazon will present SXSW movies at a virtual film festival on Prime Video

%MINIFYHTML7a553285b7e21f58f3f1b432c41012d711% %MINIFYHTML7a553285b7e21f58f3f1b432c41012d712%

Amazon Prime Video is partnering with South by Southwest to launch what it calls a film festival collection, which will include works by filmmakers that had been screened at the 2020 event in Austin. Originally scheduled for mid-March, the 34-year-old technology, music and film festival was canceled by Austin Mayor Steve Adler on March 6 due to public health concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The filmmakers were notified today and given the opportunity to participate in the virtual festival, scheduled for a 10-day run sometime later this month, according to a statement from the SXSW film press office sent to The edge. The festival will be free to the American public in the Amazon Prime video. An Amazon Prime membership is not required to view the movies, but an (free) Amazon account is. The participating filmmakers will be paid a screening fee, according to the statement. Amazon will not own the films, and filmmakers will be able to search for other distribution options, according to THR.



"We are supporters of SXSW and other independent film festivals, and we hope that this online film festival can help bring back some of that experience, and showcase artists and films that the public would otherwise not have had a chance to see." Jennifer Salke, director of Amazon Studios, said in a statement.