Amazon to use masks and check fever at stores and Whole Foods

Amazon has promised new health protections for its workers at distribution centers in the US. USA And Europe, as Reuters first reported. Under the new system, workers will receive non-contact temperature control on arrival, and anyone who tests above 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius) will be sent home. Workers will also receive surgical masks to wear while on the premises. Protections are scheduled for next week.

The edge It can confirm that warehouse workers at at least two sites have been informed of the new protections, some as early as Tuesday.

Amazon also plans to monitor video streams on-site using software algorithms to ensure workers are appropriately distanced at the workplace, addressing past concerns about overcrowding.

Amazon's compliance teams have become increasingly concerned about the lack of health protection at storage sites, which many believe puts them at risk amid an unprecedented surge in demand. In a Detroit warehouse, management did not notify employees when a co-worker tested positive for COVID-19, and was slow to respond when a second employee also tested positive.

Amazon has seen a series of labor actions on the rise in response to those failures. Workers in Staten Island and Chicago staged strikes to demand better health protections, and workers in Detroit were preparing for similar action on Monday. Amazon did not respond when asked if the new measures were a response to those labor actions.

The new protections will also extend to the Whole Foods supermarket chain, which Amazon acquired in 2017. Whole Foods workers had organized a strike on Monday over similar concerns, he also faces an unprecedented supply chain disruption and demand for groceries.

The new measures do not completely protect workers from contracting COVID-19 at work, given the prevalence of asymptomatic transmission and the global shortage of more complete protective equipment, such as N95 masks. But in the absence of widely available evidence, these new policies represent a significant improvement over previous conditions.

Josh Dzieza contributed additional reports.