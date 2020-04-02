Amazon performs temperature checks on thousands of workers – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Amazon announced Thursday that it has begun monitoring temperatures for thousands of its employees as they come to work every day amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The e-commerce giant said it started doing temperature checks on March 29. Around 100,000 employees at specific sites and Whole Food Market stores undergo daily temperature controls. The company expects to launch it across the United States and Europe early next week.

%MINIFYHTMLc147213c7df02c391ea71204cb37939811% %MINIFYHTMLc147213c7df02c391ea71204cb37939812%

Employees with a temperature above 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit should go home. They can only return to work after having no fever for three consecutive days. Retailer Walmart announced similar measures earlier this week.

Amazon also revealed that it is working to make the masks available to all of its employees.

"The millions of skins we ordered a few weeks ago are now arriving, and we are distributing them to our teams as quickly as possible," Amazon said in a blog post.

At least two Amazon workers in the Inland Empire have contracted coronavirus. On Sunday, Amazon confirmed that a worker at a distribution center in the Eastvale city of Riverside County had tested positive for coronavirus. Last week, an employee at an Amazon distribution center in Moreno Valley also tested positive.

Amazon also reported Wednesday that it has hired 80,000 of the 100,000 new employees that it announced it planned to hire in mid-March to cope with rising demand for its delivery services with tens of millions of Americans on orders to stay home.

Last month, Amazon informed outside vendors that its distribution centers will only accept shipments of medical supplies and basic household items due to the high demand for those items.