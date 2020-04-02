Ali Wentworth tests positive for coronavirus: George Stephanopoulos' wife says she never felt sick

Just a week after Julia Roberts nominated her in her #IStayHome challenge, Ali Wentworth announced that she had tested positive for the Coronavirus and was sicker than she had ever been in her life. George Stephanopoulos's wife has shared a bit of her journey on her official Instagram account. In a photo she shared before announcing her positive diagnosis, she was seen snuggling against George and shared the caption that she couldn't stay six feet away from her husband for 19 years. At this point, it's unclear exactly when her symptoms started, but because of the photo of her snuggling up against George, it appears that although she isolated herself, she may have either experienced no symptoms or knew she was ill. Now she is quarantined and isolated from her family while fighting Coronavirus from her home.

George Stephanopoulos had been host Good morning america in the studio, but now he's at home broadcasting from home as the nation prays for Ali and hopes George and his two daughters Harper, 14, and Elliott, 17, will not get the virus.

You can see a post that Ali shared on her official Instagram account where she announced that she had contracted the Coronavirus below. She included the following title.

"I have tested positive for the Corona Virus. I have never been sicker. High fever. Horrible body aches. Heavy Chest I am quarantining my family. This is pure misery. #stay at home,quot;

Since it can take up to two weeks from exposure to Covid-19 before symptoms appear, there is a possibility that George and the children have already contracted the virus. There are no exact rules when it comes to this new virus, and while Ali has developed painful symptoms, including a feeling of heaviness in his chest, that does not guarantee that his condition will worsen or that George and the girls will develop symptoms. There are many unknown variables when dealing with Coronavirus, and a person's immune system has a direct correlation with how their body responds to the life-threatening virus.

George Stephanopoulos announced on Wednesday's broadcast of Good morning america which will broadcast from home indefinitely.

In addition to the diagnosis of George Stephanopoulos' wife Ali Wentworth, CNN journalist Chris Cuomo also tested positive for the virus.



