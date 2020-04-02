Ali Wentworth tests positive for coronavirus – Deadline

Writer and comedian Ali Wentworth has tested positive for COVID-19. She confirmed her diagnosis in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

Wentworth's post followed comments made by her husband, ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos at Good morning america earlier in the day. On the morning show, he revealed that Wentworth "has developed some symptoms."

"While he recovers as he goes through this, I will stream from home and we will be working as long as we can," he added. GMA co-host added.

Along with a photo of her in bed, Wentworth wrote that "I've never been sicker. High fever. Horrible body aches. Heavy chest. I'm quarantining my family. This is pure misery."

He urged people to stay home to curb the spread of the highly controversial disease.

Wentworth recently created and starred in the comedy series Sleeping hat, which ran in Pop for two seasons.