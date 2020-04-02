Ali Wentworth describes his coronavirus symptoms as "pure misery"

%MINIFYHTMLb7d8fee878cdf70d9a6e26c0a09fe9fe11% %MINIFYHTMLb7d8fee878cdf70d9a6e26c0a09fe9fe12%

Sarah Jessica Parker, Reese Witherspoon, and Amy Schumer quickly send their love and support to newscaster George Stephanopoulos' wife after their positive diagnosis announcement.

Actress Ali Wentworth She has tested positive for coronavirus and told fans that "she has never been sicker."

The 55-year-old screen star, most famous for her roles in "Jerry Maguire" and "It's complicated"The news was revealed on his Instagram page on Wednesday April 1.

"I have tested positive for the Corona Virus (sic). I have never been so ill. High fever. Horrible body aches. Heavy chest. I am in quarantine of my family. This is pure misery," she wrote next to a photo of herself looking sad as he lay on his bed.

He quickly received messages from sympathetic celebrities including Sarah Jessica Parker, who wrote: "No. Oh Ali, I am so sorry. I am so sorry. I am sure you are in good hands but sending love."

Reese witherspoon He commented: "Oh Ali! I'm so sorry. Rest and feel better. I send you all my love xxx", while Amy Schumer wrote: "This is not right".

Ali's Instagram post came after her husband, ABC newscaster George Stephanopoulos, revealed in "Good morning america"that he would be broadcasting from his home, after his other half started showing symptoms.

"Ali has developed some symptoms, so now he's upstairs resting," he said, although it was not so far as to confirm that he had the virus. "While he recovers while going through this, I'm going to stream from home and we'll work as long as we can."

Ali and George share two daughters together, Elliott, 17, and Harper, 14.