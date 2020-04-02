Alexis Skyy Twerks for Tory Lanez's Quarantine Radio

Instagram

In the recent episode of the Instagram Story series, Tory can be seen encouraging the VH1 star to try harder as she screams, "Jump, girl!" Go mad! go mad! Oh my god !! & # 39;

Tory Lanez"Quarantine Radio" is very popular lately as it enlists the help of its famous friends to keep things entertained during self-isolation amid the coronavirus outbreak. In a recent episode of the Instagram Story series, Alexis Skyy He hoped to show off his twerking skills.

In a black top and white pants, the "Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood"The star shook her loot at the camera. Meanwhile, Tory encouraged her to do more twerk as she yelled," Jump me ** girl! Go mad! go mad! Oh my God!!"

Joe Budden he could be seen commenting on it, giving the VH1 personality a playful punch. "It is a disaster but she is ready, hahaha," wrote the podcast host. "Joe Budden's comment has me dead," said one of the comment. Another fan named Joe "soooooo!

People on the internet weren't impressed by Alexis' twerking either. Accusing her of seeking attention, one person wrote, "He will do anything to get attention."

"When will these women begin to respect themselves?" Read another comment. Another added, "Isn't that embarrassing? Asking a friend."

This comes after Alexis posted and removed a second pregnancy announcement on Instagram in an apparent attempt to play the April Fool prank. "Baby # 2 on the way. I hope it's a boy, this is not a joke," so she captioned the post on Thursday, April 2 with a picture of a pregnancy test indicating a positive result.

However, the TV star did not fool anyone like "The Real Housewives of Atlanta"star Porsha Williams She wrote in the comments section, "hahaha, she's playing with all of you she's on the Google search positive pregnancy test. Yes, I'm bored enough to have gone to check it out. Luv Alexis." Another user chimed in: "I saw that same test on someone else's page." Meanwhile, someone thought that one's mother is "too old for the jokes that I'm pregnant."