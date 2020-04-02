Alexis Skyy publishes and removes the second pregnancy announcement

Instagram

The star of & # 39; Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood & # 39; It sparks speculation that she is eating for two after posting a photo of a pregnancy test to Instagram indicating a positive result.

It is Alexis Skyy expecting baby ° 2? The "Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood"Star sparked speculation that she is eating for two years after she took to her Instagram account to share a picture from a pregnancy test that indicated a positive result."

"Baby # 2 on the way. I hope it's a boy, this is not a joke," captioned Thursday's April 2 post. However, the post didn't stay long in their feed because it has since been removed. Considering the moment, it's safe to say that the VH1 personality was playing the April Fool prank.

Porsha Williams He also revealed in an Instagram comment that the image was easily found on the Internet. "Hahaha, she's playing with all of you she's on Google's positive search pregnancy test. Yes, I'm bored enough to have gone to check it out. Luv Alexis."The Real Housewives of Atlanta"said star." I saw that same test on someone else's page, "added another user.

While a fanatic reminded Alexis that "Today April 2", others wrote "he's the April fool." Another comment said: "They didn't cancel the memo to the April fools."

Others were not impressed by Alexis's apparent jokes. "The same tired jokes," wrote one person. "That silly April joke of pregnant women has been an older sister," someone else echoed the sentiment with another fan thinking that one's mother is "too old for jokes that I'm pregnant."

While the pregnancy announcement was very likely just a joke, Alexis was previously caught exchanging flirtatious comments with "Black Ink Team: Chicago"star Ryan Henry. In February, she sizzled in a Burberry bikini while enjoying the summer heat by the pool.

"I don't know who these niggas are, but I wish they would stay so I could shoot my video in peace," Alexis captioned one of her videos, referring to the voices of the men in the background. "Why are they so close?" Ryan commented, to which she began to flirt, "Because maybe you (sic) aren't close enough." He responded with an equally flirty message: "We'll see, you know how I move."