Alex Hammond's Blog: Wonderful Tiz! The | Racing News

Sky Sports Racing's Alex Hammond reflects on some of the international races that have kept the show on the road.

Well, another week and the same feelings apply. I hope they are taking care of themselves out there?

Regular Sky Sports Racing viewers will realize that we will keep the show on the road with a handful of international races and I have been thrilled and overwhelmed by all of you.

In fact, so many emails have been sent to the channel when we are on the air, that unfortunately I have not been able to read them all. I promise I will try to rectify that next time.

On Saturday night we saw me and Jason Weaver in the studio and The Shark was in great shape. He tipped many winners and gave us his invaluable insight into all things American racing and held my hand throughout the night.

It was actually a decent quality card with the highlight of the Florida Derby. Historically, this is a race that has been a reliable test for the Kentucky Derby, but who knows if that will be the case this year with the Run For The Roses now taking place in September.

One thing I do know, Saturday night's winner is pretty smart. Tiz the law He ran to win the ninth grade Grade One, which warrants strong market support, and he is a three-year-old boy who is improving fast. He is now 5/1 favorite with Sky Bet to win the race at Churchill Downs on September 5 and in that performance you don't want to oppose him.

Obviously, there will be a very different preparation to the race than usual and it will be interesting to see how difficult or otherwise it is to keep it boiling until then.

Seven Florida Derby winners went on to rank first in the Kentucky Derby since the turn of the century (last year's winner Maximum Security was disqualified), making it one of the most valuable tests for the big race.

To run in the Kentucky Derby, horses have to accumulate qualification points, and with some meetings now canceled in the United States, I'm not sure how that will affect the race. Maybe there will have to be dispensations?

In that sense, the other day I was talking about the European classics and how things could work if they were rescheduled for later in the year.

Let me know what you think, but my theory is that while it would be great to run them regardless of the time of year, would this give this year's classic vintage an unfair advantage compared to all that have gone before?

Does the extra time given to mature mean that the log books are out of place? Will the 2020 races take place in a faster time than we would normally expect because the horses are a bit older and therefore stronger? Will this year's winners stand out as exceptional?

Pinatubo – favorite for QIPCO 2000 guineas

I know this is irrelevant given the state of the world right now, but that's what happens when you have too much free time to think!

Speaking of which, I have spent some of my time outside the studio being helpful. My best friend is a farmer and another pair of hands on a busy farm never goes wrong.

I'm not sure my kettlebell workouts will be necessary if I do a lot more manual work, but it's good to feel useful and we've never needed this industry under pressure more than we do now. I have been helping with farrowing and cattle, but you should try to keep two meters from people in a pen when you work with animals! However, we did this using the following guidelines:

You must maintain a separate cow length (or two calves) and you should not be close enough to make contact with each other if you swing a broom! It worked for us. anyway

It is difficult for everyone, but let us listen to the farmers who are doing everything possible to maintain the food chain.

A panoramic view of the Sha Tin Racecourse

Back to racing now and there's some quality action in Hong Kong on Sunday. I paid close attention to my colleague John Blance when we were together in the studio on Wednesday when he saw the card in Sha Tin.

There is not much that John does not know about the scene that has been established in Hong Kong for three years and his knowledge is encyclopedic. We chatted about the Sprint Cup and I think Aethero He is the one who is there. He is a sprinter who improves rapidly with more to come, but that will be reflected in his price.

Maybe fold it with Waikuku in the president's trophy. He claimed the scalp of star artist Beauty Generation in his last start and has ended up facing him in his last four outings. Subsequently, Beauty Generation won, when it fell back to seven stadiums, but going back up more than a mile makes the odds again favorable for Waikuku. There is so much information available for punters who want to learn about the Hong Kong scene, you just need time to digest it.

Burrows Saint – great player in Virtual National

On a more frivolous note, the Virtual Great National takes place on Saturday afternoon. You can scoff, but this will be a slight relief under the current circumstances and all for a very valuable cause.

The result will be determined using algorithms to see who would have come out on top given all the information we have. Not only will it give us the opportunity to have a flutter, but the bookmakers and the Tote will donate any winnings they make in the & # 39; race & # 39; to NHS Charities Together.

NHS workers are absolute heroes, and hopefully this can give them a much-needed financial boost. For what it's worth, I would have loved to have seen Tiger Roll win a third Grand National at Aintree, but now I don't have my heart ruling my head, I'm going with the handsome Irish National winner. Burrows Saint for Willie Mullins and Rachael Blackmore.

I've been trying to think of appropriate cartoon names for the trainer and rider for the occasion, but left blank! Answers on a postcard please (or twitter). Take care of yourself and stay healthy.