Alchemist now offers Heady Topper and Focal Banger in Massachusetts

It seems that the rules no longer apply.

We are scheduling conference calls to catch up with friends. Polar Seltzer launched its summer collection while there are still a few months of spring left. And The Alchemist, a Vermont brewery with a cult following that is not distributed outside of its home state, has made two of its beers available in Massachusetts.

On Wednesday Night Shift Distributing announced that it had partnered with The Alchemist to distribute Heady Topper and Focal Banger to various outposts in Massachusetts.

"We understand that we all live in strange and stressful times and collectively, we hope that some Vermont happiness is a temporary distraction," Night Shift shared in an Instagram post.

The breweries were linked to a list of accounts detailing which Massachusetts stores would receive shipments from Heady Topper and Focal Banger, which have perfect scores on RateBeer and BeerAdcovate.

The Alchemist closed his brewery and retail store in Stowe, Vt. To the public on March 26. In a recent Instagram post, owners Jen and John Kimmich said that "they have been in a constant state of emergency planning for the past few weeks," and that "our main points of sale, our own retail store, local restaurants and retailers in Vermont, they are seeing drastic sales reductions. "