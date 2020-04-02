After being criticized for his discount program, Grubhub says he will pay restaurants $ 250 each.

After restaurants initially participated in a discount program paid the bill, Grubhub said Thursday that it would change the program to cover the discount, for up to 25 orders per restaurant.

The Grubhub Support Dinner promotion offers diners $ 10 off an order of $ 30 or more placed through Grubhub between 5 and 9 p.m. during the month of April. However, under the original terms of the deal, participating restaurants were expected to cover both the $ 10 discount and Grubhub's commission on the undiscounted order total, not the lesser amount the customer actually paid.

After withering criticism And Grubhub said Thursday that it is investing $ 30 million for Support for Supper, giving each participating restaurant a measly $ 250 to cover the cost of the order discount. After spending $ 250, it seems that restaurants are once again on the hook to make up the difference.

Grubhub spokesman Dan Abernethy said in an email to The edge that participating restaurants decide in advance if they want to finance the additional discounts, which he said were clearly communicated to them. He added that "like all Grubhub promotions, commissions are calculated on the pre-promotion total."

Abernethy said there had been some confusion about Support for Supper, which he said was "a completely optional initiative to bring more business to restaurants," which had been so successful that Grubhub was "doubling the promotion."

Grubhub, which reported $ 341 million in revenue and gross food sales of $ 1.6 billion for the fourth quarter of 2019, says it anticipates that funding for the Dinner Support promotion "will help generate at least $ 100 million in sales." restaurants ". He claims that restaurants that participated in his promotions during the COVID-19 pandemic have seen sales increase of up to 30 percent. More and more people are requesting deliveries to restaurants, many of which are closed due to social distancing restrictions. A report from the restaurant review platform Yelp estimates that restaurant delivery increased 300 percent in the past month.