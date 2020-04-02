Afghan War Victims Report: April 2020

%MINIFYHTML79a26a224acd9a20f2766a77871efa4a11% %MINIFYHTML79a26a224acd9a20f2766a77871efa4a12%

March 30 Jowzjan Province: Three security forces killed

The Taliban attacked the center of Qarqin district, killing three members of the pro-government militia and injuring four others.

March 30 Baghlan Province: four soldiers killed

The Taliban attacked a security post called Charshanba Tapa in the Baghlan-e-Markazi district, killing four soldiers and injuring eight others. Local authorities claimed that 19 Taliban fighters were killed in air strikes carried out by the Afghan air force.

March 30 Balkh Province: a security force assassinated

The Taliban attacked a security post in the Band-e-Cheep village in Zareh district, killing one member of the pro-government militia and injuring another.

March 30 Baghlan Province: five policemen killed

The Taliban attacked the Gargarak outpost of the Chashma-E-Shir area on the highway connecting Baghlan with Balkh province. Five local police officers were killed and five others were injured. Insurgents had planted bombs on the way to the outpost to thwart reinforcements, but security forces still reached the area and rejected the Taliban.

March 30 Badghis Province: a police officer assassinated

The Taliban attacked police posts in the Snjidak village in Moqor district, killing one police officer and injuring three others before fleeing the area when reinforcements arrived.

March 30 Kabul Province: A security force assassinated

General Sharmila, head of the Gender Department of the National Security Directorate, died from injuries he sustained when a bomb tied to his car exploded in the Makroyan area of ​​Kabul city, the provincial capital.

March 30 Takhar Province: 13 security forces killed

A red Taliban unit equipped with night vision goggles and silencers attacked the center of the Khwaja Ghar district from four directions, capturing three of the outposts and killing 10 local police and three national police. Five other officers, including the district police chief, were wounded in the attack, and the Taliban destroyed a military vehicle and looted two of the outposts.